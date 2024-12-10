Advertisement
SYRIA

Syria's Post-Assad Era: Rebel Forces In Damascus Announce General Amnesty For Army Conscripts

The amnesty is seen as part of broader reconciliation efforts to reintegrate military personnel who may have been captured or fled during the fall of al-Assad's government.

|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 08:26 AM IST|Source: IANS
Syria's Post-Assad Era: Rebel Forces In Damascus Announce General Amnesty For Army Conscripts File Photo

Syria's militant forces that have taken control of Damascus announced a general amnesty for all army personnel conscripted into mandatory service. In a statement, the militant forces' Military Operations Department declared, "We grant amnesty to all army conscripts under mandatory service. They are guaranteed safety, and any aggression against them is prohibited."

The amnesty is seen as part of broader reconciliation efforts to reintegrate military personnel who may have been captured or fled during the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the official news agency SANA.

Further details about the amnesty or its impact were not immediately clear. In a stunning turn of events on Sunday, militant forces in Syria seized the capital Damascus and declared the end of Assad's rule, following a rapid offensive that saw major Syrian cities falling like dominos within less than two weeks.

