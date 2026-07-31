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'System has collapsed': Pakistan Minister fears Gen-Z 'cockroach' protest over systemic failures

Mohsin Naqvi did not mince words about the state of the nation, declaring that Pakistan's existing governance model has fundamentally failed.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
'System has collapsed': Pakistan Minister fears Gen-Z 'cockroach' protest over systemic failures
Image Credit: X/PCB

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