TAIWAN STRAIT MEDIAN LINE VIOLATION

Tensions Soar: Taiwan Detects 19 Chinese Aircraft; 15 Cross Median Line Into ADIZ

Taiwan's MND detected 19 PLA aircraft and 7 naval vessels on Saturday. A total of 15 Chinese sorties breached the Taiwan Strait median line, entering the ADIZ.

|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 07:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tensions Soar: Taiwan Detects 19 Chinese Aircraft; 15 Cross Median Line Into ADIZA soldier looks through binoculars during combat exercises. (PHOTO: IANS)

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 19 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Saturday (local time).

The ministry stated that 15 out of 19 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "19 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 19 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected 11 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and one official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6:00 am am (local time).

In a post on X, the MND said, "11 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

