Taiwan arms package in limbo after Trump-Xi meet ? Here’s what the US president said

As United States President Donald Trump wrapped up his high-stakes two-day Beijing visit on Friday, Taiwan’s fate is in limbo. After US President Donald Trump’s meetings with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, doubts have arisen around the latest major US arms package move forward, or is it now on hold? After the China summit, Trump has not yet made a final decision on advancing a significant arms deal for Taiwan. This comes after weeks of speculation and follows the approval of a record $11 billion weapons package late last year, one that has yet to see deliveries begin, according to a report by the Associated Press.

What Trump actually said

Speaking after the discussions, Trump indicated the Taiwan arms issue was on the table but emphasized he hasn't reached a determination. The president has previously acknowledged that Xi strongly prefers the US not proceed with such sales, yet Trump described their exchanges as part of broader efforts to manage differences between the world's two largest economies.

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This statement leaves the status of both the existing $11 billion package, which was approved in December 2025, and any potential new approvals in a state of uncertainty as the administration weighs its next steps.

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Xi’s firm stance on Taiwan

For Beijing, Taiwan remains the "core of the core" interests. During talks with President Trump, Xi warned the US President that mishandling differences over the island, which China claims as its territory, could lead to "clashes or even conflict," putting the broader US-China relationship at serious risk.

Despite the warning, both leaders claimed progress on stabilising relations overall, touching on trade, technology, and the ongoing situation involving Iran. However, Taiwan stood out as the most sensitive flashpoint for the Chinese side.

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The Taiwan arms deal

The $11 Billion package, authorized by the Trump administration in December 2025, represents one of the largest single arms commitments to Taiwan. It includes advanced defensive systems, but fulfillment has been delayed.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s legislature recently approved $25 billion in special defence funding aimed at purchasing more US weapons, signaling Taipei’s push to bolster its capabilities amid heightened regional tensions.

US lawmakers from both parties have urged the administration to proceed without further delay, stressing the importance of credible deterrence.

The United States is Taiwan’s primary security partner and main arms supplier, guided by a long-standing policy to help the island maintain its defensive capacity against Beijing.

With President Trump’s statement, Taiwan’s arms package sits in limbo as the White House reviews the outcomes of the Beijing talks.

Trump has a history of using such leverage in negotiations, often prioritising deal-making while maintaining strong US defensive commitments in the Indo-Pacific.



