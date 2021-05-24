Taiwan criticises WHO's 'indifference' after failing to get into key meeting

Taipei: Taiwan`s government slammed the World Health Organization`s (WHO) "indifference" to the health rights of Taiwanese people and for capitulating to China on Monday (May 24) after failing to get invited to a meeting of its decision-making body.

Taiwan is excluded from most global organisations such as the WHO because of the objections of China, which considers the island one of its provinces, not a country.

Taiwan, with the strong backing of major Western powers, had been lobbying for access to the WHO`s World Health Assembly, which opens on Monday (May 24), as an observer.

In a joint statement by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, Taiwan`s government said that they would continue to seek participation.

"As a professional international health body, the World Health Organization (WHO) should serve the health and welfare of all humanity and not capitulate to the political interests of a certain member," Chen said, referring to China.

Wu expressed regret at the "WHO Secretariat`s continued indifference to the health rights of Taiwan`s 23.5 million people".

China says Taiwan can only take part if it accepts it is part of "one China", which Taipei`s government will not do, and that only Beijing has a right to speak for Taiwan on the international stage and Taiwan has in any case been given the access it needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan`s statement said China was falsely claiming that appropriate arrangements have been made for Taiwan`s WHO participation, adding that only the island`s democratically elected government can speak for its people.

Taiwan urges the WHO to "maintain a professional and neutral stance, reject China`s political interference, and allow Taiwan to join WHO meetings, mechanisms, and activities in order to protect the welfare of humanity and jointly combat disease".

While the WHO cooperates with Taiwan`s technical experts on COVID-19, it is up to member states whether to invite Taiwan to observe the WHO meeting, the WHO`s principal legal officer Steve Solomon said last week.



ALSO READ: 'Not convinced' COVID-19 developed naturally, need more open investigations: Dr Anthony Fauci