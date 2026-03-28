Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3031371https://zeenews.india.com/world/taiwan-detects-15-chinese-sorties-around-its-territory-3031371.html
NewsWorldTaiwan detects 15 Chinese sorties around its territory
TAIWAN CHINA NEWS

Taiwan detects 15 Chinese sorties around its territory

Earlier in the day, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of 13 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Taiwan detects 15 Chinese sorties around its territoryPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Saturday detected overall 15 sorties of Chinese naval aircraft as of 11:21 hours.

Of the 15, 11 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 15 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) detected from 1121 hr today. 11 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier in the day, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of 13 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

Of the 13, nine crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern part ADIZ.

In a post on X, MND said, "13 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga.

However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned to Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised.

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC, United Service Institution of India.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran conflict
Middle East tensions: What is Iran’s long-term strategy in conflict with US?
Ram Charan
Ram Charan's birthday: Sukumar shares throwback video, sparks buzz
West Asia Crisis
What was discussed in PM Modi's meeting with CMs on West Asia crisis? Check
tamil food dishes
Traditional Tamil Meal To Explore on Zomato
MS Dhoni IPL 2026
'He has to walk...': R Ashwin’s blunt take on MS Dhoni for IPL 2026
US Iran conflict
US troops on ground in Iran: Why Trump might go for Kharg Island?
punjabi food dishes
Punjabi Food Guide on Zomato
Operation Searchlight 1971
India slams Pakistan for denial over 1971 'heinous genocides'
Nita Ambani on Rohit Sharma
'You look like a': Nita Ambani left stunned by Rohit Sharma’s trasformation
US-Iran war
How Russia, China became Iran's strategic partners during wartime