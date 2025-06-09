Advertisement
TAIWAN

Taiwan Detects 7 Chinese Aircraft, 8 Naval Vessels Near Territorial Waters

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected seven sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels operating near its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Monday.

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 10:35 AM IST|Source: ANI
  Taiwan Detects 7 Chinese Aircraft, 8 Naval Vessels Near Territorial Waters
Taiwan Detects 7 Chinese Aircraft, 8 Naval Vessels Near Territorial Waters

New Delhi: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected seven sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels operating near its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Monday.
Out of seven, five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 7 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday reported 11 sorties of Chinese aircraft, seven Chinese naval vessels detected operating near its territorial waters.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 11 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) announced on Wednesday that it "ejected" four vessels of the Chinese coast guard that had entered Taiwan-controlled waters near Kinmen County, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).

The China Coast Guard ships 14603, 14608, 14609, and 14513 approached "restricted waters" off the Kinmen Islands from the southeast of Liaoluo Bay and the southwest of Damao Mountain at 8:50 am, according to a statement from the CGA's Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch.

The incident on Wednesday followed a similar occurrence on Tuesday, when the same four Chinese vessels entered Taiwan-controlled waters and stayed for over two hours before departing, as stated by the branch, which also sent vessels to monitor the Chinese ships that day, the Central News Agency (CNA) added in its report.

