Porcupine Defense Tactics: Taiwan is building what could become the densest concentration of anti-ship missiles in the world. While the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) China continues routine drills across the Taiwan Strait, Taipei has accelerated the production of its homegrown Hsiung Feng missile series and combined them with US-supplied Harpoon coastal defence systems.

According to defence insiders, this arsenal could surpass 1,400 missiles by 2028. Analysts warn that this may not be purely defensive. Some suggest the dense missile deployment, along with mobile launchers and asymmetric tactics, could give Taiwan unprecedented leverage over Beijing in ways that have never been publicly discussed.

The so-called “porcupine strategy” is an asymmetric warfare doctrine designed to make any Chinese invasion prohibitively costly. The official narrative emphasises deterrence, but sources within Taiwan’s military circles hint at a broader plan. The island’s western coastline, which is a stretch of over 700 kilometres, is being changed into a missile grid capable of targeting PLA ships at multiple ranges.

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Satellite imagery and drone footage suggest launchers are not only hidden along the shore but are capable of sudden redeployment inland.

Some analysts question whether the true density of these missiles is being disclosed, and whether the numbers reported

(around 0.9 missiles per kilometre) understate the operational reality.

The heart of this missile buildup lies in the Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III series. The Hsiung Feng II is a versatile, subsonic missile with a range of 150 to 250 kilometres, deployable from trucks, ships, aircraft or small boats. It has been integrated into Taiwan’s Kuang Hua-class fast-attack craft and the new Tuo Chiang-class corvettes.

Its faster version, the Hsiung Feng III, is known as a “carrier killer”. It can travel up to 400 kilometres and has a warhead that can pierce modern ship defences. Experts have noticed unusual testing methods, including launches at night, fast-moving targets and practice strikes on ships placed at different distances and angles.

Some military analysts speculate that these tests may also serve as real-time calibration of targeting systems designed to strike not only Chinese warships but also supply convoys and offshore support fleets.

Adding to the tension is the US-made Harpoon Coastal Defence System. This missile can hit moving targets more than 124 kilometres away. It uses radar and GPS, which allows it to change targets mid-flight.

Reports suggest Taiwan has set up the Harpoon to work in layers, covering the coast and overlapping attacks to make a Chinese amphibious landing very difficult. Some insiders say the Harpoons may even be linked with Hsiung Feng missiles, forming a secret “missile network” along the strait.

Further fuelling speculation is Taiwan’s announcement of a next-generation long-range subsonic missile under the Defence Industry Development Act in 2025. According to former defence ministry official Lu De-yun, this new weapon may surpass the Hsiung Feng III in range and destructive potential.

Observers suggest that its real purpose could extend beyond simple coastal defence. If deployed, it could act as a strategic lever capable of threatening Chinese naval operations hundreds of kilometres from the Taiwanese coast. Some say this capability has never been openly acknowledged.

They argue that Taiwan’s anti-ship missile concentration may create an anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) bubble that could devastate any invading fleet. War game simulations have estimated that dense missile barrages could sink 20 to 50 percent of a PLA amphibious task force within the first 48 hours. Unconfirmed sources, however, claim that some of these exercises may have tested new targeting software designed to preemptively track Chinese carrier groups and their logistical supply lines.

Such a system, if true, would give Taiwan a lethal edge far beyond conventional coastal defence.

The secrecy surrounding Taiwan’s missile programme has prompted whispers of a larger conspiracy. Some defence analysts suggest that the porcupine strategy may be more than a deterrent, it could be a carefully orchestrated message to regional powers and Washington. By showing it has strong coastal firepower, Taipei may be sending a message that it can influence Chinese movements in the Pacific without actually firing any missiles.

Others speculate that the mass production and deployment pace is intentionally accelerated to align with broader geopolitical manoeuvres, including arms sales, joint US-Taiwan exercises and emerging Indo-Pacific defence pacts.

What is clear is that Taiwan is slowly changing the military balance across the strait. Whether the dense missile grid will serve purely defensive purposes or hide a more ambitious strategic plan is the subject of intense debate among military experts, intelligence circles and regional policymakers.

If the speculations hold, the PLA may not only face a porcupine on its doorstep but a carefully engineered trap designed to inflict unprecedented losses and change regional dynamics without a single shot fired.