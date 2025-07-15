Taiwan Shuts Down Key Bridge For Military Drill To Stop Chinese Forces From Entering Taipei

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Armed Forces shut a key bridge in Greater Taipei on Tuesday for a military drill, simulating Taipei's effort to stop Chinese forces from moving towards the capital city, Central News Agency (CNA) reported. The Wanban Bridge, which links New Taipei's Banqiao District to Taipei's Wanhua District, was entirely shut down from 11 pm (local time) on Monday to 6 am (local time) on Tuesday to facilitate the drill. Troops constructed a four-tier blockade on the 690-meter span within two hours, demonstrating Taiwan's rapid response capability against potential Chinese ground incursions.

The blockade combined military fortifications with civilian resources, layered roadblocks, barbed wire, city buses, and newly acquired Hesco bastions, modern wire mesh barriers used in war zones like Iraq and Afghanistan. The exercise simulated a People's Liberation Army (PLA) attempt to breach the bridge using disguised military vehicles, a plausible "gray zone" tactic often employed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to blur the line between war and peace.

Early this morning, the ROCMP simulated the defense of Wanban Bridge, which connects Taipei's government center to New Taipei City.



The bridge was barricaded and defended using anti-tank equipment, including Javelin missile systems.



Source & MND/MNA pic.twitter.com/GH69hyRyrc — Taiwan Security Monitor (@TaiwanMonitor) July 14, 2025

Military police deployed drones to detect the simulated enemy before engaging in a defensive firefight. In the scenario, PLA units broke through three of the four barricade layers before being neutralised by Taiwanese snipers and armoured "Clouded Leopard" vehicles. The operation concluded with full bridge clearance and spot checks.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence emphasised that the drill is part of a broader campaign to strengthen urban warfare readiness and prevent enemy advances toward critical government and infrastructure hubs like the Presidential Office Building. Tuesday marked the seventh day of Taiwan's longest-ever live-fire phase of the Han Kuang exercises, which run through July 18. This year's extended duration, double that of previous drills, underscores Taiwan's growing sense of urgency amid China's escalating military coercion.

The bridge drill served as both training and deterrent, a reminder to Beijing that Taiwan's defences are vigilant, resilient, and prepared to fight for their freedom.