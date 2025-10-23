'Take Vacations Before October 29': Harvard Astrophysicist’s Mysterious Warning About Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Sparks Global Debate

The Mystery Begins, A Cosmic Visitor Like No Other: First detected in July, the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is estimated to be about 5.6 kilometres wide, nearly the size of Manhattan, and weighs around 33 billion tons. What has gripped astronomers is its extraordinary speed, brightness fluctuations, and bizarre motion that seem to defy traditional physics. Unlike other known interstellar visitors like ‘Oumuamua and Borisov, 3I/ATLAS moves with unnerving precision—sparking curiosity and concern alike.

A Harvard Scientist’s Warning That Went Viral

It all began when Dr Avi Loeb, a renowned Harvard astrophysicist known for his controversial theories on extraterrestrial life, made a chilling remark: “Take vacations before October 29.” His cryptic statement set off a wave of speculation online, with some wondering if NASA was concealing information about the object’s true nature. Loeb hinted that the coming weeks might reveal something unprecedented about the mysterious cosmic traveller.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Strange Chemistry Raises Alarms

What’s even more intriguing is the chemical composition of 3I/ATLAS. Observations using Hawaii’s Keck II telescope revealed that it emits nickel tetracarbonyl, a toxic compound previously known only from industrial processes on Earth. Even more puzzling, it shows no traces of iron, which is almost unheard of in natural celestial objects.

“There is only one place where that compound is known to exist, in industrially produced nickel alloys,” Loeb told The New York Post. “This was never observed for any other object.” The finding has left many wondering whether this is truly a natural relic, or a sign of something intelligently designed.

Could It Be Artificial?

Dr Loeb suggests that 3I/ATLAS’s deliberate-looking orbit, its gas jet pointing toward the Sun, and its chemical oddities could point to an artificial origin, perhaps even a probe from another civilization. He also claims that NASA may be withholding certain images, including data allegedly captured by the Mars Orbiter.

“Who cares about communication departments? We want to see the data from the scientists,” Loeb stated in a recent podcast, demanding full transparency.

The Scientific Divide

The discovery has split the scientific community. While some researchers entertain the possibility of intelligent design, others urge caution. A research team from Spain’s University of A Coruña believes there’s no need for extraterrestrial explanations.

Their simulations, still under peer review, found no evidence of artificial interference. Instead, they suggest 3I/ATLAS may have originated from the galaxy’s thin disk, an ancient region nearly 10 billion years old, making it a natural but rare interstellar wanderer.

Dr Pérez Couto, one of the study’s authors, said, “Each observation is like opening a window into the Universe’s past. It allows us to study the evolution of materials that were formed around other stars.”

NASA’s Stand: “No Threat to Earth”

Amid growing public speculation, NASA has reassured the world that 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth and will safely pass through the inner solar system. Yet, the agency’s measured communication and delayed data releases have only intensified curiosity about what scientists really know.

Loeb’s Final Word: Keep Your Eyes on the Sky

Despite conventional explanations, Dr Loeb remains unconvinced. He insists that science must remain open to the unexpected. “If it was designed by intelligence, you would not be able to predict exactly what it would do. It’s like finding a visitor in your backyard,” he explained. His “vacation before October 29” comment, he later hinted, might coincide with new observation windows or data releases that could change what we know about interstellar objects, forever.

ALSO READ | ‘Micro Zombies’ Awaken: Scientists Revive 40,000-Year-Old Microbes And It’s Both Fascinating And Frightening