Pakistan's worst nightmare has become reality. The Taliban, the monster Pakistan itself created, has now turned its guns on its creator, and the message from Kabul is crystal clear: Pakistan will be conquered, broken, and destroyed.

In a devastating blow to General Asim Munir's crumbling military, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud has declared that Afghanistan's Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has ordered the complete conquest of Pakistan. The declaration came just hours after five Pakistani soldiers were killed in fierce clashes along the Afghan border, a massacre that has left Islamabad trembling with fear.

The hunter has become the hunted. Pakistan, which spent decades nurturing the Taliban as a strategic asset, now finds itself encircled by the very jihadists it created. Afghan Taliban fighters are striking from across the border while TTP militants, operating freely inside Pakistani territory, are systematically dismantling General Munir's so-called "mighty army."

Taliban Commander Walks Freely In Pakistan, Issues 'Conquest' Orders

In a shocking video that has sent shockwaves through Pakistan's military establishment, Noor Wali Mehsud was seen openly visiting mosques in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, surrounded by heavily armed fighters, issuing orders to his men: "We have been commanded to conquer Pakistan. No matter what price we pay, defeating Munir's army is our ultimate goal."

The audacity is breathtaking, Pakistan's most wanted terrorist moving freely in Pakistani territory, recruiting fighters, planning attacks, and the Pakistani army can do absolutely nothing about it. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has effectively slipped from Islamabad's control.

Istanbul Talks Collapse: Taliban Refuses To Rein In TTP

Pakistan's desperate attempt to broker peace in Istanbul ended in humiliating failure. Pakistan begged the Afghan Taliban to take action against TTP and other militant groups operating from Afghan soil, even presenting photographic evidence of terrorist safe havens. The Taliban's response? A flat refusal.

Instead, the Taliban had the audacity to suggest Pakistan "negotiate directly with TTP" essentially asking Pakistan to surrender to terrorists. Pakistan rejected this, insisting it would only talk to the Taliban government, not terror groups. But the message was clear: Afghanistan will not help Pakistan control the monster it created.

Munir's Soldiers Humiliated: Vehicles Stolen, Uniforms Seized

The disintegration of Pakistani military authority is now visible for all to see. In shocking footage, TTP fighters were seen driving a stolen Pakistani military vehicle to a ravine and setting it ablaze, a symbolic destruction of Pakistan's military pride. TTP has established checkpoints across vast swathes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, operating like a parallel government while Munir's army watches helplessly.

Nuclear Bombshell: Pakistan Doesn't Control Its Own Atomic Weapons

As if the Taliban humiliation wasn't enough, a former CIA officer has revealed that Pakistan doesn't even control its own nuclear weapons. John Kiriakou, who spent 15 years in Pakistan, disclosed that while Pakistan possesses nuclear bombs, the launch codes remain with American generals, not with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or General Munir.

The reason? Pakistan fears its own weapons falling into terrorist hands, a very real possibility given how TTP has infiltrated Pakistani territory. Pakistan also worries that without US protection, countries like India and Israel might destroy its nuclear arsenal preemptively.

The Bottom Line: Pakistan Created Taliban, Now Taliban Will Destroy Pakistan

Pakistan is trapped in a nightmare of its own making. The same jihadist ideology it exported to Afghanistan has now returned home with a vengeance. With the Afghan Taliban attacking from the west, TTP rebels controlling territory inside Pakistan, and even its nuclear deterrent under foreign control, Pakistan faces an existential crisis like never before.

The Taliban's message is unambiguous: "We will not stop until Pakistan is broken." And with India conducting massive Trishul military exercises starting October 30, pressure on Pakistan is mounting from all sides.

Pakistan wanted to use Taliban as a weapon. Now Taliban has become Pakistan's executioner.