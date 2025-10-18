Taliban Defence Chief Rushes To Doha After Pakistan Airstrikes Kill 200 Afghans

In a desperate bid to halt the bloodshed that has claimed nearly 200 Afghan lives, the Taliban's Defence Chief has landed in Doha for what may be the most critical negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent history. A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by the Taliban regime's Defence Minister Maulvi Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid, arrived in Qatar's capital on Saturday for emergency talks aimed at ending Pakistan's relentless campaign of airstrikes that have turned Afghan border regions into killing fields.

