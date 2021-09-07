हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taliban

Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul - Watch

The protests come days after the ISI chief was seen in the Afghan capital. 

Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul - Watch
Taliban forces patrol at a runway at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul (File Photo: reuters)

New Delhi: The Taliban on Tuesday (September 7, 2021) opened fire to disperse hundreds of Afghans who had taken to the streets in Kabul to protest against Pakistan's interference in Afghanistan, claimed multiple media reports. The protests reportedly took place outside the Pakistani embassy in Kabul and come days after Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief was seen in the Afghan capital. 

As per the latest updates, there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Below are some of the videos from the protests that also witnessed the participation of women.

This is to be noted that Pakistan's spy chief Faiz Hameed flew into Kabul on Saturday. It was not clear what his agenda was, but a senior official in Pakistan had said that the head of the ISI agency could help the Taliban reorganise the Afghan military.

Hameed, notably, was the first high-ranking foreign official to visit Afghanistan since the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15.

Washington has also accused Pakistan and the ISI of backing the Taliban in the group's two-decade fight against the US-backed government in Kabul, although Islamabad has denied the charges.

Earlier on Monday, the Taliban had asserted that it will not allow any country, including Pakistan, to interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs as it confirmed that ISI chief met the insurgent group's de-facto leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, amidst efforts to finalise a government in the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has claimed victory in the last part of Afghanistan still holding out against their rule, declaring that the capture of the Panjshir valley completed their takeover of the country and they would unveil a new government soon.

Some viral pictures on social media also showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor's compound after days of fighting with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), commanded by Panjshiri leader Ahmad Massoud.

"Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference.

Massoud, however, did not concede defeat, saying his force, drawn from the remnants of the regular Afghan army as well as local militia fighters, was still fighting.

"We are in Panjshir and our Resistance will continue," he said and added that he was safe, but gave no details on his whereabouts.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TalibanPakistanKabulAfghanistan crisis
Next
Story

China appoints new Army Commander to head Western Theatre Command along Indian border

Must Watch

PT21M35S

Mayawati: Under BSP's rule people from the Brahmins community were in a better condition