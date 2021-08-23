हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

Taliban had sex with dead bodies after taking over Afghanistan, reveals escaped woman

The woman, identified only as Muskan, worked in the police force in Afghanistan, had fled and landed in India after the Taliban fighters, overthrew the government and took control of Kabul.

PTI photo

New Delhi: A woman, who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban overthrew the government and took control of the country, has revealed the group's fighters had sex with dead bodies.  

The woman, identified only as Muskan, worked in the police force in Afghanistan, had fled and landed in India after the Taliban fighters, overthrew the government and took control of Kabul. 

The woman revealed that Taliban fighters used to have sex with dead body practices. She also reveals her reasons for fleeing the country given that her life was on the line. Explaining it further, Muskan gave a deadly nightmare of the situation back in her home country, while speaking to News18, saying, "They rape dead bodies too. They don’t care whether the person is dead or alive… Can you imagine this?"

The practice of having sex with corpses is called necrophilia. 

She revealed that Taliban either picked up women or shot them, if they resisted. Adding further, she said that a woman was picked up by the Taliban only yesterday. According to her, Taliban fighters want women from every family.

Muskan revealed that her life was threatened by the Jihadist group as a consequence of which she had to leave her job and flee Afghanistan. "When we were there, we received numerous warnings. If you go to work, you are under threat, your family is under threat. After one warning, they would stop giving any warning."

She continued, "They rape dead bodies too. They don’t care whether the person is dead or alive… Can you imagine this?" Muskan said that if any woman worked for the government, they would suffer a terrible fate.

