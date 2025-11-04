Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980091https://zeenews.india.com/world/taliban-says-16242-afghan-refugees-forcibly-deported-from-iran-pakistan-in-single-day-2980091.html
NewsWorld
AFGANISTAN

Taliban Says 16,242 Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported From Iran, Pakistan In Single Day

Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 2,963 Afghan families, comprising 16,243 individuals, returned home from Iran and Pakistan in a single day.

|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 09:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Taliban Says 16,242 Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported From Iran, Pakistan In Single DayImage: IANS

A total of 16,242 Afghan refugees have been forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan in a single day, Taliban deputy spokesperson said on Tuesday, local media reported.

Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 2,963 Afghan families, comprising 16,243 individuals, returned home from Iran and Pakistan on Monday, Afghanistan's leading news agency Pajhwok Afghan News reported. He said the refugees entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing in Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Bahramcha in Helmand and the Torkham crossing.

Fitrat said 2,161 families, which comprised 11,772 individuals, were taken to their respective provinces, while 1,882 refugees who returned home were provided humanitarian assistance. He further said that telecommunication companies provided 2,958 sim cards to Afghan refugees who returned home.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Germany on Tuesday will receive the fourth group of Afghan refugees granted approval for relocation under its humanitarian admission programme, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing German media reports. The group of Afghan refugees who have been approved by the German government to enter will travel to Hanover from Islamabad, it was reported.

This is the fourth evacuation flight that will arrive in Germany since the new coalition government assumed office in Germany in May. Last week, 14 Afghan nationals reached Hanover under the same initiative, which has been launched to assist those most at risk following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in 2021.

After the Taliban seized power, Germany's previous administration launched an admission programme to protect local staff, human rights advocates, and journalists who had worked with German and international organisations. However, the current coalition government has signalled plans to reduce or phase out these voluntary admission efforts.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

S. Jaishankar
Amid Exercise Trishul On Pak Border, India-Israel Affirm Strategic Partnership
Jammu and Kashmir
From Shikaras To Water Metro: Kashmir’s Heritage Set For Rs 900 Cr Revival
Punjab Finance Minister
Punjab FM Slams Congress Leader Over Shocking Buta Singh Remarks
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu & Kashmir: Veteran Journalist Tariq Ahmad Bhat Passes Away
Bihar Assembly elections
FIR Against JD(U) Leader Lalan Singh After Controversial Remark Sparks Outrage
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Voter List Check & Check Polling Booth Guidelines
Tamil Nadu government
Tamil Nadu Govt Sanctions Rs 16 Crore, Creates 59 Posts To Boost Cancer Care
MySmartAssistant
Introducing MySmartAssistant: Empowering Smarter Workflows Through Advanced AI
Indian Railways
Chhattisgarh: Passenger And Goods Trains Crash Head-On In Bilaspur, 4 killed
Bihar Election 2025
How Mokama — Once Bihar’s ‘Kolkata’ — Turned Into Land Of Ghost Factories