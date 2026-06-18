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Digital paranoia: Why the Taliban is smashing smartphones to fight viral protest videos and government leaks

The Taliban has banned smartphones for government workers in Afghanistan, ordering devices to be smashed immediately to stop security leaks and viral videos.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Digital paranoia: Why the Taliban is smashing smartphones to fight viral protest videos and government leaks
Image Credit: Taliban bans smartphones to fight viral protest videos and govt leaks. (X/@Kali_Vardag)

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