/Digital paranoia: Why the Taliban is smashing smartphones to fight viral protest videos and government leaks

The Taliban government banned the use of smartphones among officials and workers within the bureaucracy, military, and security apparatus in Afghanistan. According to the ruling directive, every official or public servant caught with their smartphone faces an immediate smashing of their device in the presence of witnesses, and subsequent judicial and Sharia sanctions.
The smartphone prohibition was passed by the Taliban military tribunals, stating that the ban covers everyone, from top administrative officers to lower-class civil servants, and even the rank-and-file members of the Mujahideen.
The only exception to the regulation allows the use of the phones upon receiving special permission from the Supreme Leader of the reclusive Taliban government, Hibatullah Akhundzada.
It is reported that, according to news from the British source, The Guardian, some unverified videos that circulate on social media depict Taliban enforcers declaring the smartphone restriction and breaking their mobile phones in front of regional public servants. However, it is unknown whether the central Taliban leadership has officially confirmed any plans regarding the enforcement of the smartphone ban.
While humanity reaches for the stars, the #Taliban are pulling #Afghanistan into a dark ages.— (@Kali_Vardag) June 15, 2026
In a world where SpaceX just raised $75B to colonize Mars, Apple is worth $4.3T, and Anthropic is eyeing a $1T AI valuation, the Taliban have banned smartphones and internet for… pic.twitter.com/RXlGRLrKqq
Experts pointed out that the policy of forbidding smartphones remains very fragmented and experimental in various geographical areas.
Though initially limited only to officials within specific metropolitan areas, the policy's implementation widened and now affects civilians within the most conservative provinces, including women, university students, schoolteachers, and healthcare workers. As per geopolitical analysts, the Taliban continues to closely monitor popular outrage before deciding whether to enforce a comprehensive ban on the entire nation. Analysts warn that prohibiting access to advanced mobile technologies will lead to complete international isolation of the Afghan population.
The decision to forbid mobile phones is a result of previous digital challenges the regime had to face recently.
For instance, the regime experienced an embarrassment due to the wide-scale leak of videos showing street protests staged by women in Herat over the arrests of women and girls in the area. The protests led to the loss of several lives due to the brutality of Taliban security personnel's response. International human rights organisations immediately condemned the violent acts.
Apart from limiting public dissent, the Taliban has also justified its decision through several security weaknesses within the country. According to the regime, high levels of paranoia have set in over the years due to constant leakage of sensitive governmental documents, memos, and meeting notes, which often go viral on social media before any official announcement could be made.
In addition to being used as a means of espionage, the military court has alleged that government employees reduce administrative efficiency by constantly spending hours using various mobile applications and social media platforms despite being required to perform duties during regulatory hours.
However, it seems that things are worse than the accusations from the court suggest. According to a source inside government departments, informal bans on phones have been enforced for many months now. An anonymous civil servant said that when he forgot to switch off his phone while entering the office of his ministry, the gadget was confiscated, smashed, and not given back.
The phone ban is a component of the ongoing efforts by the regime aimed at silencing digital communications. In September of the previous year, the Taliban carried out an internet blockade across the entire country citing "immoral content" censorship. The effects were catastrophic for international business, financial transactions, aviation, and emergency healthcare, making it necessary for the regime to resume internet access again. It should be noted that whereas cell phone distractions at work are universally recognized as a managerial issue, the Taliban's approach is geared towards total information control.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.