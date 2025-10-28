Taliban Warns Pakistan Of Retaliation As Istanbul Peace Talks Break Down Over Secret Pact

Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan have concluded in Istanbul without any breakthrough, leaving the fragile ceasefire at risk. Both sides have accused each other of causing the deadlock in the negotiations, which were brokered by Turkey. Amid the stalemate, the Taliban has issued a stark warning to Islamabad, declaring that any future attacks along the Durand Line would be met with a “reciprocal response.”

Pakistan’s Secret Pact With Foreign Country

According to Afghanistan’s TOLO News, Pakistan made a rare admission during the talks, revealing that it had an agreement with a foreign nation allowing drone strikes to be conducted.

“Pakistan admitted to having an agreement with a foreign country allowing drone strikes, and that it cannot prevent such strikes because breaking the agreement is not possible,” TOLO News reported. However, Islamabad did not disclose which country the pact was with.

The revelation follows Pakistan’s signing of a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia in September, and comes amid its deepening cooperation with the United States.

Pakistan’s ‘Right to Respond’ To TTP

During the discussions, the Pakistani delegation insisted that Kabul recognise its “right to respond” to attacks by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Taliban, however, argued that the TTP issue was an internal matter for Pakistan. “The Afghan side remains committed to ensuring that no one uses Afghan territory to harm other nations,” sources close to the Taliban delegation told TOLO News.

Taliban’s Fresh Warning

The Taliban has reiterated that any future strikes from Pakistan would invite strong retaliation. “If Afghanistan’s territory is bombed, Islamabad will be targeted,” reports quoted Taliban representatives as saying.

This warning follows recent remarks by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who said, “We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them. But I saw that they want peace,” as cited by Reuters.

Talks At A Standstill

Sources cited by the Associated Press (AP) confirmed that the talks are at a deadlock, with both countries continuing to trade blame. Pakistani officials reportedly criticised Kabul’s reluctance to accept what they described as Islamabad’s “logical and legitimate demands” for its national security.

Meanwhile, the Taliban delegation accused Pakistan of being “unwilling” and “disorganised” during the discussions. Security sources told TOLO News there was “no coordination” among the Pakistani representatives, who allegedly kept withdrawing and leaving the negotiating table.