'Talks with Iran just a cover' to 'perilous attack': world leaders reaction on Israel, US military operation in Iran

Israel and United States carried out joint military operation named 'Epic Fury' against Iran on Saturday, escalating tensions in the Middle East. Earlier on Saturday morning, Israel launched pre-emptive attack on Iran, targeting several key location in Tehran and other major cities. In retaliation Iran has also launched missile strikes on Israel and several key US bases in the Middle East, including in UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

The attacks mark a significant intensification of regional hostilities, following repeated warning from the US regarding Iran's nuclear and mission programs. President Donald Trump pledged to dismantle Tehran's missile capabilities and prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons. The military escalation in the Middle East have drawn widespread international attention, prompting reaction from governments and organisation around the world.

Anthony Albanese, Australian PM

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia supports US action against Iran and stands with the Iranian people’s ‘struggle against oppression’.

Albanese said, "Australia stands with the brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression. We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security."

Dmitry Medvedev

While reacting on Israel-US attack on Iran, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev said the "talks with Iran were just a cover."

"The peacemaker once again showed his face," Medvedev, a former Russian president, said. "All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation. No one doubted it. No one really wanted to negotiate anything."

"The question is who has more patience to wait for the inglorious end of their enemy. The USA is only 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded more than 2,500 years ago. Let's see in 100 years."

Nawaf Salam, Lebanon Prime Minister

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said, "Placing the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese above any calculation. I repeat that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity."

Espen Barth Eide, Norway Foreign Minister

Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide called Israeli strikes on Iran against international law.

He said, "The attack is described by Israel as a preventive strike, but it is not in line with international law. Preventive attacks require an immediately imminent threat."

Kaja Kallas, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called developments across Middle East ‘perilous’, urging to protect civilians in the region.

She said, "Iran’s regime has killed thousands. Its ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, along with support for terror groups, pose a serious threat to global security. The EU has adopted strong sanctions against Iran and supported diplomatic solutions, including on the nuclear issue."

She further said, "Protection of civilians and international humanitarian law is a priority. Our consular network is fully engaged in facilitating departures for EU citizens. Non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn from the region."

Ishaq Dar, Pak Foreign Minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar “strongly condemned the unwarranted attacks against Iran and called for an immediate halt to escalation through urgent resumption of diplomacy to achieve a peaceful, negotiated resolution to the crisis”.

Lindsey Graham, US Senator

US Senator, Lindsey Graham, popularly known for his bipartisan stand, praised the strikes as necessary for regional peace, security, and eliminating threats from Iran's regime. He also lauded President Donald Trump for his action, saying "God bless @POTUS for planning and now executing Operation Epic Fury, making America more safe and eventually more prosperous."

Maxime Prevot, Belgium foreign minister

Belgium foreign minister Maxime Prevot said, "The Iranian people must not pay the price for their government’s choices. We deeply regret that diplomatic efforts could not lead earlier to a negotiated solution.”

