Tankers stop in Strait of Hormuz: Here’s how India will keep crude oil coming

US-Israel vs Iran War: Tensions in West Asia have begun to affect international energy supply routes. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is a key reason for these concerns. This narrow passage handles a large share of the world’s oil shipments. Recent military strikes and rising tensions in the region have slowed tanker movement through the strait.

India has moved to secure alternative sources of crude oil. Refining companies in the country have opened talks with suppliers in the United States, Russia and parts of West Africa. The aim involves unhindered supplies in case the war in the region continues for a longer period.

Energy officials say India has already started increasing purchases from suppliers that do not depend on the Strait of Hormuz route. These steps are aimed at reducing the risk of sudden supply shortages in the domestic market.

Refineries maintain production levels

India’s refineries convert crude oil into petrol, diesel and other petroleum products that power transport, industry and electricity generation. Several refineries had earlier planned maintenance shutdowns in the coming weeks. Companies have now decided to delay those shutdowns.

Refining units are keeping their processing levels constant to meet near-term fuel demand in the country. Industry officials say this approach helps maintain adequate stocks of refined products in case shipping disruptions continue in the Gulf region.

India has one of the largest refining sectors in Asia. Public sector companies such as the Indian Oil Corporation, the Bharat Petroleum and the Hindustan Petroleum operate major facilities across the country. Private players such as the Reliance Industries and the Nayara Energy also operate large export-oriented refineries.

India depends heavily on imported oil

India relies strongly on foreign suppliers for crude oil. Around 88 percent of the country’s crude requirement comes from imports. A large share of this oil travels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Global energy data shows that nearly one-fifth of the world’s petroleum trade passes through this waterway each day. The strait lies between Iran and Oman and connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually pass through this route.

During February, nearly half of India’s crude imports moved through the Strait of Hormuz. Military activity in the region has now raised concerns about the safety of tanker movement. Reports from shipping markets indicate that several vessels have slowed operations or changed routes because of security risks.

Officials connected with India’s oil ministry say the country has already started shifting a larger share of purchases toward suppliers located outside the Gulf region. Supplies from non-Hormuz routes now form a bigger part of the import basket.

Government data shows that oil from these alternative sources accounted for about 60 percent of India’s supply in 2025. The share has now moved close to 70 percent as companies search for safer shipping routes.

Buying oil from new regions

Indian refiners have widened their search for crude cargoes. Companies are now sourcing additional oil from West Africa, Latin America and the United States. These shipments travel through longer routes to avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

West African producers such as Nigeria and Angola have long supplied crude to Asian markets. Their oil grades suit many Indian refineries. Cargoes from the United States have also grown in recent years after Washington expanded its crude exports.

Russia continues to be an important supplier for India as well. Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, Russian crude has entered the Indian market in large volumes. Many refiners adjusted their processing systems to handle these supplies.

Temporary relief for Russian oil shipments

The United States has recently granted a limited waiver connected to Russian crude shipments already loaded onto tankers. The measure allows the sale and delivery of cargoes that were loaded on ships on or before March 5.

The waiver is valid for 30 days. Industry officials say this step allows traders to complete deliveries that were already in transit.

Shipping data suggests that roughly 120 million barrels of Russian crude presently is at sea. Indian companies have started negotiating purchases from these cargoes. The additional barrels could support India’s supply position in the coming weeks.

India monitors international energy flows

Energy security has become a major priority for India in recent years. The country holds strategic petroleum reserves that can cover emergency demand for several weeks. These reserves are located at underground storage sites in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Government planners also encourage refineries to maintain diversified supply sources. This approach helps reduce dependence on a single region or shipping route.

The situation in West Asia continues to be uncertain. Energy markets across the world now watch tanker movements and shipping insurance rates closely. India’s decision to widen its supply network shows an effort to avoid sudden disruptions in fuel availability.