/'Targeting civilian infrastructure completely unacceptable': India condemns Houthi attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday condemned the recent attacks by Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthi group on two airports in Saudi Arabia, describing strikes against civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable”.
In a statement, the MEA said the attacks on Abha International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport had resulted in civilian casualties, including deaths and injuries.
“India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries,” the MEA said.
“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured. We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it added.
Three people were killed and 36 others injured in attacks targeting the two Saudi airports over a two-day period, as per the Saudi authorities cited by the BBC.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Wednesday that an attack on Abha International Airport left two people dead and 28 others injured.
In a separate attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, one person was killed and eight others sustained injuries, according to the GACA. The attacks occurred on October 6 and 7, although the authority did not clarify which airport was targeted on each day.
GACA said two women, who were nationals of Morocco and Algeria, were among those killed in the attack on Abha airport.
The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attacks, which come amid an escalation in renewed clashes between Saudi-backed government forces and the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority did not name those behind the attacks. However, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had targeted both Saudi airports using ballistic missiles and drones.
Saree further claimed that the Houthis had also carried out an attack on Yemen’s Aden International Airport on Wednesday. The airport serves as a key international gateway for parts of Yemen under government control and has been targeted in previous periods of conflict.
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