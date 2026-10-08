Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'Targeting civilian infrastructure completely unacceptable': India condemns Houthi attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia

'Targeting civilian infrastructure completely unacceptable': India condemns Houthi attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia

India condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha and King Khalid airports that killed three people and injured 36, with Yemen’s Houthi group claiming responsibility.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
'Targeting civilian infrastructure completely unacceptable': India condemns Houthi attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia
Image Credit: X/@MahalaxmiRaman

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Targeting civilian infrastructure completely unacceptable': India condemns Houthi attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia
2
3
4
5