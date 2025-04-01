Tariff Row: US President Trump Says India Going To Drop Its Tariffs 'Very Substantially'

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India would be reducing its tariffs imposed on American goods 'very substantially'. Trump's statement came after the White House said that India charges a 100% tariff on agri goods and the US would initiate countermeasures. Trump has set an April 2 deadline for countries to reduce tariffs or face counteraction.

Washington plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India and Europe. “If you look at the European Union on cars, the European Union already dropped their tariff down to two and a half percent......and I think I heard that India just a little while ago is going to be dropping its tariffs very substantially," said Trump while talking to reporters at the White House.

The US President further said a lot of countries will drop their tariffs because they have been 'unfairly tariffing' the United States.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said that many countries have been involved in unfair trade practices. "We have 50% (tariff) from the European Union on American dairy and a 700% tariff from Japan on American rice. You have a 100% tariff from India on American agricultural products and nearly 300% from Canada on American butter and cheese...This makes it virtually impossible for US products to be imported into these markets," said Leavitt.

She further said that it's time for reciprocity and historic change. US President Donald Trump is set to unveil a new tariff plan on April 2, which he dubbed as 'Liberation Day'. "The President will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. He's doing this in the best interest of the American worker," said Leavitt.