Tariffs Or Takeover? The US Is Ready To Grab Greenland Without Blinking

Brussels (Belgium): In the wake of threats by Washington to impose tariffs on Denmark and several European Union countries, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke to US President Donald Trump on Sunday about the escalating security situation in Greenland and the wider Arctic.

The conversation comes as the United States has made an unprecedented push to secure the semi-autonomous territory from Denmark.

Rutte confirmed he will meet President Trump in Davos later this week. In a post on X, he wrote, “Spoke with POTUS regarding the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic. We will continue working on this, and I look forward to seeing him in Davos later this week.”

Details of the discussion were not shared.

Meanwhile, European nations have rallied around Denmark and Greenland in a show of solidarity. A joint statement from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom, released by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised that exercise “Arctic Endurance” poses no threat and expressed full support for Denmark and Greenland.

The statement warned that Trump’s tariff threats could “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral”.

We stand united and coordinated with Denmark and the people of Greenland. As a member of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.

On Saturday, President Trump posted on Truth Social that he may impose tariffs unless Greenland is made available for acquisition, citing concerns over China’s and Russia’s interests in the Arctic.

He offered negotiations but set a strict timeline, “Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

Trump described the move as necessary for US national security, highlighting Greenland’s strategic location and mineral resources. However, both Danish and Greenlandic authorities have rejected the idea, stressing their right to self-determination.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz echoed this sentiment on Sunday, stressing European unity. In a post on X, he wrote, “We stand united and coordinated with Denmark and the people of Greenland. As a member of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”

The European coalition’s response shows growing concern that a unilateral USattempt to seize Greenland could strain or even fracture NATO. The countries reiterated their commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity, while emphasising that military exercises like Arctic Endurance are defensive and cooperative, not aggressive.

As tensions mount, all eyes now turn to Davos, where the NATO chief and the US president are expected to discuss the standoff in detail. The world watches closely, as Greenland has become a focal point for global security, European solidarity and the delicate balance of transatlantic relations.