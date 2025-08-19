Tariffs, Sanctions, Threats Won’t Work: India Sends US A Clear Message From Moscow

Moscow: India has sent out one of its clearest signals yet to Washington. Speaking in Moscow, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said that the friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time and will not bend under pressure from tariffs or sanctions. He stressed that this is a relationship that has matured over decades and now stretches across every vital sector, from defence to nuclear power, from energy to space and from pharmaceuticals to transport.

Kumar underlined that the Kudankulam nuclear project in Tamil Nadu remains a cornerstone of this cooperation. Russia’s state atomic company Rosatom is building six reactors at the site. Two of them are already generating power, and work is progressing steadily on the rest.

The ambassador said that this is not merely a nuclear project but a sign of long-term trust and joint capability.

The envoy also pointed to the BrahMos missile as one of the proudest examples of India-Russia partnership. Built jointly by both countries, the missile has already seen use in combat and is now being sought by nations around the world.

“It is a shining symbol of what India and Russia can achieve together,” Kumar said, adding that it has placed both countries at the center of a global defence conversation.

Speaking to Sputnik, the ambassador highlighted that the two countries are moving well beyond the traditional buyer-seller model.

“Today, the idea is to manufacture together in India, and then export to other markets. Indian companies are also active inside Russia itself,” he explained.

On the political front, Kumar described the rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin as one of the defining factors in the relationship. “The chemistry between the two leaders is visible both in front of the cameras and behind closed doors,” he said, crediting that bond with keeping ties stable even in turbulent times.

The ambassador was firm on the subject of energy imports. He made it clear that India will continue to buy Russian energy despite outside pressure. “This is clear and beyond doubt. Our priority is securing India’s energy needs, and no threat or pressure will alter that,” he said.

Beyond trade, Kumar pointed to cultural connections. He reminded that between 50,000 and 60,000 Indians live and work in Russia, while many Russians show keen interest in Indian culture, music, and traditions. This, he said, gives the relationship a depth that goes far beyond geopolitics.

The coming months are set to be significant. President Putin is expected to visit India later this year. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Moscow ahead of the trip to finalise details. The Putin visit is likely to see the signing of major agreements worth billions of dollars and will mark Putin’s first trip to India since the Ukraine war began.

The backdrop to these developments has been sharp criticism from Washington. Earlier, the United States imposed a 25 percent secondary tariff on Indian goods in response to India’s oil trade with Russia.

Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro has gone further, urging India to halt Russian oil imports completely. He argued that India should behave like a strategic partner and accused New Delhi of leaning too close to China.

He also questioned whether the United States should continue supplying advanced weapons technology to India.

Adding to the tensions, a planned visit by a U.S. delegation to India for trade talks has now been cancelled.

For New Delhi, however, the message from Moscow is firm: India will keep its course with Russia, no matter the pressure.