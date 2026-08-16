Bangladesh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s proposed India visit needs a “propitious environment” as Dhaka again asks New Delhi to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hand over people accused in the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi. The demand comes as ties remain strained after Hasina’s August 5 virtual press interaction in New Delhi, Bangladesh officials said on Sunday.
Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson AKM Shahidul Karim on Sunday said officials from Dhaka and New Delhi have been in contact for several weeks over a possible bilateral visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
However, Bangladesh said no final date has been agreed because of recent tensions linked to Sheikh Hasina’s appearance in New Delhi on August 5.
“We have made our position clear on this matter. We are of the view that a propitious environment needs to be created for the visit. To this end, we have requested the Indian authorities to act on our request to extradite Sheikh Hasina and other fugitive criminals, and hand over accused killers of Hadi. We are awaiting their response,” he said.
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Dhaka says ‘propitious environment’ needed for Bangladesh PM Rahman’s India visit, restates Hasina extradition demand.
Remark by Spox of Bangladesh foreign ministry A.K.M. Shahidul Karim in Dhaka short while ago: pic.twitter.com/OAZkqkYn1d
Dhaka has again asked India to act on its extradition requests involving Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives. Bangladesh has also sought the handover of people accused in the murder of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi under the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty.
Karim said Rahman's planned visit had been discussed before the latest diplomatic dispute. Bangladesh says the process was affected by Hasina’s open press interaction in New Delhi.
India has said the August 5 event involving Hasina was organised by a private media organisation and had no government involvement.
“The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum,” Jaiswal said.
India’s position is that the government did not organise or endorse the views expressed during the event.
India and Bangladesh have been considering possible dates for Rahman’s first official visit to New Delhi since he became prime minister in February. Reports have pointed to August 21 and the first week of September as possible windows, but neither side has confirmed a date.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially invited Rahman during a telephone call following his election victory in February. New Delhi later renewed the invitation in connection with Bangladesh’s role as BIMSTEC chair and invited Rahman to the BRICS summit in Delhi in September.
The proposed visit comes as India-Bangladesh relations remain affected by the continued presence of Sheikh Hasina in India and Dhaka’s demand for her extradition.
Bangladesh has also stressed that its foreign policy will continue to focus on sovereign equality, national dignity, non-interference and mutual benefit.
“We reiterate that we will continue to pursue our 'Bangladesh First' policy to promote friendly bilateral relations with other countries, including our neighbours, based on sovereign equality, national dignity, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and mutual benefit”, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
The latest developments follow meetings between Indian officials and the Bangladeshi leadership. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi recently met Rahman in Dhaka and later held consultations with Modi in New Delhi.
During his meeting with Rahman, Trivedi conveyed Modi’s greetings and said India was committed to working with the Bangladeshi government and people positively and constructively.
The two sides also discussed areas of mutual interest and ways to strengthen bilateral relations with a focus on people.
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