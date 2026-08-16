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Bangladesh restates Sheikh Hasina extradition demand ahead of PM Rahman's proposed India visit

Bangladesh says a favourable environment is needed for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s proposed India visit and has renewed its demand for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition from India.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Bangladesh restates Sheikh Hasina extradition demand ahead of PM Rahman's proposed India visit
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. PM Modi (L), Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (C) and Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

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Bangladesh restates Sheikh Hasina extradition demand ahead of PM Rahman's proposed India visit
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