Tech Mogul Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ Amid Escalating Rift With Trump

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially entered the political arena, announcing the launch of his own political faction, the 'America Party' on Sunday. The move comes just a day after he teased the idea on X, the social media platform he owns.

Elon Musk’s bold step marks the emergence of a potential third force in US politics and coincides with his escalating feud with former President Donald Trump, signaling a significant shake-up within the conservative landscape.

In a post on X on Friday, July 4, which is also celebrated as America's Independence Day, Musk hinted at the idea of the America Party's creation.

"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!" he posted.

Announcing the result of the July 4 social media poll, the tech entrepreneur announced, "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!"

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," Musk added.

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!



When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.



Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

Musk-Trump Feud

The Tesla CEO attended the President's Cabinet meetings and was also present during Trump’s inauguration. He was also appointed chief of the DOGE department and campaigned actively for Donald Trump.

However, that alliance and friendship appear to have fractured. Once close political partners, the relationship between Trump and Musk has recently taken a turn.

Musk resigned from the DOGE department and has since been criticising Trump. In one striking post, he asserted, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House, and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate… Such ingratitude."

President Trump also responded sharply, threatening to revoke subsidies and government contracts awarded to Musk's companies. As per IANS, acknowledging their rift publicly for the first time, President Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, "Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore. I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot."

(with IANS inputs)