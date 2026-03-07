Tehran Airport ablaze? as Israel and Iran exchange fire, reports say...

The capital city of Iran, Tehran, was reportedly struck with airstrikes during the early hours of Saturday. This comes amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia over the regional conflict.

ANI reported, citing CNN, that a video clip is circulating on social media and geolocated by the network, showing Mehrabad Airport in Tehran on fire following the strikes. The clip reportedly captured smoke and flames rising from the facility.

Meanwhile, Iran's state broadcaster reported that the explosions were heard and smoke was seen in the eastern and western parts of Tehran.

The reports came after the Israeli military announced it was carrying out a new wave of attacks on Tehran, specifically targeting regime infrastructure.

Middle East conflict

These strikes follow days of intense military operations that have significantly heightened risks for civilians and infrastructure across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian air defences successfully neutralised a fresh wave of aerial assaults targeting the strategic Shaybah oil field early Saturday, as per the reports from Arab News citing the Defence Ministry.

In a series of updates on X, ministry spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki confirmed that 16 drones, launched in four separate waves, were intercepted and destroyed over the Empty Quarter. These unmanned aircraft were reportedly tracking toward the vital energy facility before being downed.

In additional statements, Al-Maliki confirmed the "interception and destruction" of a ballistic missile and a cruise missile aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj.

The attempt on the Shaybah field is the first since February 28, following the onset of a massive US-Israeli air campaign against Iran.

Iran-US tensions

These developments follow days of extreme volatility after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei, and several other senior figures.

In retaliation, Iran had launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets.

Meanwhile, Israel has continued its strikes on Tehran and widened the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

(with ANI inputs)

