Tehran under fire: How strikes on Iran’s oil depots could shake global markets

Iran’s vital oil infrastructure has come under intense pressure amid escalating tensions involving the United States and Israel. A series of reported strikes on key oil depots and refineries around Tehran and the neighboring Alborz province has triggered concerns about the stability of Iran’s energy network and the wider implications for the global oil market. Facilities in areas such as Shahran, Aghdasieh, and Karaj were among those reportedly targeted, leading to large fires, heavy smoke, and disruption to local fuel distribution networks.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the situation, examining the strategic logic behind targeting Iran’s oil infrastructure and the potential geopolitical consequences. The discussion focused on how attacks on energy facilities could weaken Iran’s economic capacity and affect its military operations, as oil revenues remain central to the country’s financial stability.

One of the most significant sites affected is the Shahran oil depot on the outskirts of Tehran. The facility reportedly contains 11 large storage tanks with a total capacity of around 260 million litres and plays a key role in supplying petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel to the Tehran metropolitan region, home to nearly 10 million people. Disruptions at such facilities have already begun to impact fuel availability in parts of the capital, with authorities reportedly imposing limits on fuel purchases for private vehicles and prices rising due to supply shortages.

The Tehran refinery complex, another crucial energy hub, has also been affected. Together with nearby storage facilities, it forms a core part of the capital’s fuel supply chain. Damage to these installations could significantly disrupt Iran’s domestic fuel distribution system and reduce the country’s ability to maintain stable energy supplies during periods of conflict.

Amid these developments, Iran has signaled that it would retaliate against attacks on its energy infrastructure. The country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed responsibility for strikes on energy facilities linked to Israel and its regional partners, including a reported missile attack on the Bazan refinery complex in Haifa Bay. Iranian officials have framed these actions as a response to attacks on their own oil depots and storage sites.

Analysts say the broader strategic focus may extend beyond individual facilities to Iran’s main oil export hub, Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf about 25 kilometres off the Iranian coast. The island hosts one of the country’s largest oil terminals, with extensive storage tanks and tanker-loading infrastructure. More than 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports pass through Kharg Island, making it a critical node in the nation’s economy.

Iran currently exports roughly 1.6 million barrels of oil per day, and Kharg Island’s infrastructure can handle loading capacities of up to 7 million barrels daily. Because such a large share of Iran’s export revenues depends on this facility, any disruption there could sharply reduce government income and strain the country’s economic and military spending.

Experts warn that the consequences of any major disruption at Kharg Island would extend far beyond Iran. A significant drop in supply from the region could push global oil prices sharply higher and destabilize energy markets. Iran has also repeatedly warned that in the event of a major attack on its oil export infrastructure, it could attempt to block the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route through which a substantial portion of the world’s oil shipments pass.

If tensions continue to escalate around Iran’s energy infrastructure, analysts believe the impact could ripple through global energy markets and geopolitical alliances, raising the stakes for countries dependent on Middle Eastern oil supplies.