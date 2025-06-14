Tehran Will Burn If Strikes Continue: Israel Issues Ultimatum To Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday warned the Islamic Republic of Iran that "Tehran will burn" if it continues its missile attacks against Israeli civilians.

His statement came after Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Israel, including on targets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

"If (Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front — Tehran will burn," Times of India quoted Katz as saying.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the goal of Israel's ongoing military campaign, 'Operation Rising Lion,' is to eliminate the nuclear and ballistic missile threat faced by Israel.

"Tonight I wish to speak to you, the proud people of Iran. We're in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion. The Islamic regime, which has oppressed you for nearly 50 years, threatens to destroy my country, the State of Israel. The objective of Israel's military operation is to remove this threat, both the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat to Israel," ANI quoted Netanyahu as saying.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni said that Iran will show no mercy to Israel.

"Today, we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity. God willing, we will respond with strength and will show no mercy to them. Life will definitely become bitter for the Zionists. The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they've committed," Khamenei said on X.

Israel-Iran Conflict

Israel, in the early hours of Friday, launched preemptive air strikes on Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure under the operation named Rising Lion.

In response, Iran also launched a retaliatory attack, firing over 100 drones and hundreds of ballistic missiles toward Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iran's state media dubbed the retaliation "Operation Severe Punishment."

(With ANI inputs)