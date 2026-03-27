From mediator to 'betrayer'?: Why Iran feels betrayed by Pakistan amid US war

Iran was fighting a war against the United States, but still waved Pakistani oil ships through its Strait of Hormuz blockade, a rare wartime exemption extended to a fellow Muslim nation it considered friendly. That goodwill, Tehran now believes, was exploited. Intelligence sources say those very ships may have been used in ways that benefited the American side, and Iran is furious.

Tehran has termed Islamabad's conduct a calculated "double game," a damning accusation against a country it had trusted even amid an active war. The charge has emerged from top intelligence sources cited by News 18.

Despite tightening maritime control during the ongoing conflict, Iran had granted limited passage to ships from a handful of friendly nations, including India, China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan. Pakistani-flagged vessels carrying oil were among the few permitted to transit the Strait under this arrangement. Those very ships, according to reports, were used or coordinated in ways that ended up serving the US side, a development Tehran views as a serious betrayal by a fellow Muslim country.

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The episode intersects with a claim made by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social, in which he revealed that at least eight oil tankers, possibly Pakistani-flagged, had passed through the Strait as a diplomatic "present" from Iranian negotiators, which he interpreted as a signal that Tehran was serious about keeping talks alive.

Amid the West Asia war, Pakistan has been actively projecting itself as a neutral mediator. It gained significant international recognition in that role after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally offered to host direct US-Iran negotiations, and US envoy Steve Witkoff publicly confirmed that Washington had been channelling its peace proposal to Tehran through Islamabad.

West Asia war: Iran vs US-Israel

The war, which began on February 28, 2026, is now in its fourth week and showing no signs of halting. It is rapidly escalating from a military standoff into a potential global energy crisis, as Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world's oil flows, threatens lasting damage to global energy supply chains.

Over a million volunteers have reportedly signed up for potential ground combat should the conflict escalate further. Young men are rushing to join paramilitary groups such as the Basij and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) across the country, according to Iran's state-linked Tasnim News Agency.

US Deployments

An initial contingent of 1,500 troops from the elite 82nd Airborne Division has already been deployed to the Middle East, joining Marines and other forces already stationed in the region. The Pentagon is separately considering a further deployment of up to 10,000 additional ground troops, amid preparations for possible rapid-response or ground operations.