/25-year-old Telangana student found dead in London, grieving family demands answers and probe

A 25-year-old student from Telangana was found dead in his London accommodation on June 23, leaving his family and hometown in shock. The deceased, S Srinath Reddy, had moved to the United Kingdom to pursue higher education and had been living there for more than a year. His relatives are now seeking answers and urging authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into his death.
The deceased, S Srinath Reddy, was a resident of Talamadla village in Telangana's Kamareddy district. He travelled to London around 14 months ago to continue his education and had been pursuing his studies there since then.
His father, Madhusudhan Reddy, said the family is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy and is waiting for more information from authorities regarding the incident.
According to relatives, Srinath attended a birthday celebration hosted by a friend on the night of June 22. Later that evening, he spoke with his family over the phone.
His father recalled that Srinath appeared cheerful and spoke normally during the conversation. Family members said nothing in the call suggested that he was facing any difficulties or distress.
A relative whose son also resides in London said Srinath's roommate found him unresponsive in his room on the morning of June 23.
Based on information shared by the roommate, the student is believed to have died by hanging. However, officials have not yet released complete details about the circumstances surrounding the death.
The family has raised concerns after learning that Srinath's friends were allegedly not informed immediately about the incident.
His father said the delay has created uncertainty and led the family to seek a clearer understanding of what happened in the hours surrounding his death.
The grieving family has appealed to both the Telangana and Central governments for support. They have requested help in bringing Srinath's mortal remains back to India as soon as possible.
They have also urged officials to coordinate with authorities in the United Kingdom to obtain a detailed account of the incident and ensure all aspects of the case are properly examined.
Law enforcement authorities in London have opened an investigation into the case and are working to establish the exact cause and circumstances of the student's death.
The incident has deeply saddened Srinath's family and residents of Talamadla village, who are mourning the loss of a young student whose life ended far from home.
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