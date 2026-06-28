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25-year-old Telangana student found dead in London, grieving family demands answers and probe

A 25-year-old student from Telangana's Kamareddy district was found dead in his room in London on June 23, just hours after attending a friend's birthday party. His family is questioning the circumstances of his death, citing a delay in being informed, and has appealed to the Central and Telangana governments to coordinate with British authorities and bring the body home.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 09:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
25-year-old Telangana student found dead in London, grieving family demands answers and probe
Image Credit: Screenshot from Srinath Reddy&#039;s GoFundMe page.

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