At least ten people were killed and several others injured after a high-speed train operated by private rail company Iryo derailed and collided with another train in Spain's Cordoba province on Sunday evening, Al Jazeera reported, citing officials.

The incident occurred near Adamuz when the Iryo train, carrying about 300 passengers and travelling from Malaga to Madrid-Puerta de Atocha, derailed, crossed onto an adjacent track, and collided with an AVE train operated by state-owned rail company Renfe. The Renfe train was heading from Madrid towards Huelva.

Al Jazeera stated that, as per Guardia Civil sources, at least ten fatalities have been recorded. Several passengers were reportedly trapped inside the damaged carriages following the collision.

The on-site services were focused on stabilising the injured before transferring them to hospitals, Juanma Moreno, president of Andalusia's regional government, wrote on social media late Sunday.

Images and videos shared by passengers on social media showed multiple carriages severely damaged, with some coaches derailed and overturned. Witnesses said the impact felt like an earthquake, while others reported smoke inside the trains. Several passengers were injured while breaking windows to escape.

Spanish railway infrastructure manager ADIF said all rail services between Madrid and Andalusia have been suspended until further notice. Emergency services have been deployed to the site and will continue operations through the night in coordination with local authorities, Renfe, and Iryo, Euro News reported.

The Red Cross has mobilised one medical ambulance from Cordoba and three additional ambulances from Jaen, and is providing basic supplies to affected passengers. Psychosocial support teams have also been placed on alert.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said he is monitoring the situation from the ADIF Operations Control Centre and will share updates as information is confirmed.

Madrid regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso offered the support of hospitals in the Community of Madrid and said assistance teams would be deployed at Madrid's Atocha station to help relatives of those affected, Euro News reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment.