Tensions at BRICS FM meet: Iran-UAE trade accusations over West Asia war

In a sharp diplomatic exchange at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting hosted in New Delhi, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of supporting military operations against Iran, highlighting deep divisions within the expanded BRICS bloc even as India called for stability in critical maritime routes. The heated confrontation unfolded when Araghchi responded to Emirati comments by stating that the UAE provided bases, airspace, territory, intelligence, and other facilities to the United States and Israel during recent strikes on Iran.

Araghchi noted that Iran had refrained from naming the UAE earlier "for the sake of unity" but felt compelled to speak out, according to a report by Iran International.

"Iran had not attacked the UAE, but had targeted US military bases and facilities on Emirati soil," Araghchi said, urging Abu Dhabi to reconsider its policies.

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While India is hosting this high-stakes gathering at a sensitive time. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised the global stakes, warning that instability in key shipping lanes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea threatens the world economy.

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“Safe and unimpeded maritime flows through international waterways... remain vital for global economic well-being,” Jaishankar stated in his opening remarks.

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UAE says Iran attacked the country; Iran responds by saying, UAE supported "military aggression" against Tehran. — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 14, 2026

India, which imports a significant portion of its oil from the Gulf region, has been directly affected by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following the February 28 US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory actions.

New Delhi has maintained a balanced diplomatic stance, advocating de-escalation, dialogue, and respect for sovereignty while prioritizing energy security and the safety of Indian vessels.

While Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi used the platform to rally members against what he called US-Israeli "aggression" and violations of the UN Charter, framing it as resistance to Western dominance.

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He urged BRICS nations to condemn the politicisation of international institutions and support an emerging multipolar order.

India consistently pushed for peaceful resolution, unimpeded navigation, and diplomacy to prevent the conflict from spiraling further. As the host, India's leadership in facilitating frank dialogue, even amid heated exchanges like the Iran-UAE.

Araghchi's remarks came after reports of a secret visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Abu Dhabi during the height of the war. Netanyahu’s office confirmed on Wednesday that he had met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in the UAE earlier this year.

Reports also suggested Israel supplied military equipment to the UAE during the conflict, claims Abu Dhabi has firmly denied.

Araghchi directly cited these reports in his address, stating that the UAE had become “an active partner in this aggression” against Iran by providing bases, airspace, territory, and intelligence support to the US and Israel.



