Tensions spikes as Kabul promises retaliation against Pakistan

Kabul: Afghanistan has issued a sharp warning to Pakistan, saying it will deliver a “teeth-breaking response” following airstrikes carried out in Kabul, according to local media reports.

Abdul Matin Qane, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior, said on Tuesday that the strikes marked a serious escalation and would not go unanswered. Afghan authorities have described the attack as a violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Officials said the airstrike hit the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital located in Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi area. The incident reportedly left at least 400 people dead and around 250 others injured. Rescue operations were ongoing, with emergency teams searching through debris for survivors and bodies, Ariana News reported.

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Qane stressed that Afghanistan views the latest strike as a major provocation. “Such attacks cannot go unanswered,” he said, reiterating the government’s stance on defending its territorial integrity.

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been steadily rising in recent weeks, with both sides accusing each other of cross-border aggression. The situation has been marked by airstrikes, artillery shelling, and escalating rhetoric.

Afghan officials have strongly criticised what they describe as Pakistan’s military actions, particularly in the eastern and southeastern parts of the country. They claim that repeated strikes and shelling have caused casualties and damaged key infrastructure.

On the other hand, Islamabad maintains that its operations are aimed at militant groups allegedly using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Earlier, on March 14, Afghan authorities reported that Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul had killed four people and injured 25 others. Deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said the strikes took place early Friday.

Pakistan has also reportedly carried out air raids in several other regions, including Kandahar, Paktika, Khost, and Nangarhar. An oil depot in Kandahar was among the targets, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The current wave of hostilities began after Taliban-led Afghan forces launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistani military positions on February 27. This came in response to Pakistan’s earlier operations on February 21 targeting suspected militants inside Afghan territory.

Following these developments, Pakistan initiated ‘Operation Ghazab lil-Haq’ (Righteous Fury), describing it as a response to what it called “unprovoked firing” by Afghan forces across multiple border areas.

The situation remains tense, with both sides showing no signs of backing down.

(with IANS inputs)