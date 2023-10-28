Terrifying Night Awaits Hamas? Israel Announces Intense Ground Operation, Urges Gaza Residents To Move South

The Israeli Defence Forces issued a statement today urging the civilians in Gaza to move south for their safety. The IDF said that the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City should move south towards Wadi Gaza immediately as Israel will be carrying out intense military operations. This is yet another warning by the IDF as the Israeli troops mount a ground attack on Gaza to eliminate Hamas terrorists.

"Attention citizens of Gaza. Listen carefully. This is an urgent military advisory from the Israel Defence Forces. For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate South (to Wadi Gaza) immediately. This is a temporary measure. Moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end," said the IDF.

The IDF said Hamas puts the lives of Gaza residents in danger by placing weapons and forces within civilian areas in Gaza, including inside schools, mosques and hospitals.

"The impending IDF operation is set to neutralize the threat of Hamas with precision and intensity. Humanity remains haunted by the massacre unleashed by Hamas on October 7, a massacre of innocent lives. Israeli men, women, children and babies were beheaded, executed, raped and buried alive. We won't forget that and the kidnapping of over 200 Israelis, we will not forget," it said.

The IDF warned that the window for the residents of Gaza to move to safety is closing soon. "To the residents of Gaza and Gaza City, your window to act is closing. Move south for your own safety. This is not a mere precaution, it's an urgent plea for the safety of the civilians in Gaza," it said.

Yesterday, the IDF carried out an overnight ground operation in the Gaza Strip where its soldiers clashed with Hamas terrorists. IDF infantry, combat engineering forces, and tanks are still inside the Gaza Strip, indicating that the ground operation is ongoing. Additionally, the IDF fighter jets attacked about 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip last night.