Terror Threat Looms On ICC Champions Trophy; Pakistan Intel Warns Of Plot To 'Kidnap Foreigners'

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: In what could spark a fresh scare for foreign cricketers and their fans in Pakistan, the country's Intelligence Bureau has reportedly issued a high alert over 'active covert groups' that pose threats to foreigners who may have come to visit the country to watch ICC Champions Trophy matches. Countries like England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia, and Afghanistan are participating in the Champions Trophy.

In its warning, Pakistan’s Intelligence Bureau warned the security forces about alleged conspiracies to abduct foreign nationals attending the ICC event, reported CNN-News18. The alert includes threats from groups like Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS and other Balochistan-based groups.

Following intelligence reports, Pakistan’s security forces have deployed elite protection teams, including rangers and local police, to safeguard players and their staff.

Pakistan had aimed to make a strong statement by hosting the ICC event after 27 years, but growing concerns now cast doubt on the country’s ability to manage high-profile international tournaments.

The nation has a history of underplaying attacks on foreign nationals, with past incidents such as the 2024 attack on Chinese engineers in Shangla and the 2009 assault on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore raising serious questions about its security preparedness.

Citing threats from terrorist groups, India declined to travel to Pakistan due to safety concerns, opting instead to play its Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. Security risks and ongoing geopolitical tensions are believed to be the key reasons behind India's choice to stay away from Pakistan.