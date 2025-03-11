Advertisement
JAFFAR EXPRESS

Terrorists Attack Pakistan Train In Balochistan, Take Over 100 Passengers Hostage

Terrorists hijacked the Jaffar Express, a Pakistan Railways passenger train, in Balochistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Terrorists Attack Pakistan Train In Balochistan, Take Over 100 Passengers Hostage Image: Pixabay

Terrorists hijacked the Jaffar Express, a Pakistan Railways passenger train, in Balochistan on Tuesday. The group claimed to have taken control of the train and held over 100 passengers hostage.

