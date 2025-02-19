Tesla CEO Elon Musk Opens Up On His Personal Bond With Donald Trump; Calls Himself 'Tech Support' For US Prez

New Delhi: Tesla CEO and DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) Head, Elon Musk, spoke about delays in implementing executive orders signed by former US President Donald Trump. He blamed the US bureaucracy, stating that it is "fighting against the will of the people."

Musk further explained how the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is working to ensure these executive orders are carried out, aiming to prioritize democracy over bureaucracy.

Elon Musk’s Relationship with Donald Trump

In a Fox News interview aired on Tuesday (local time), former US President Donald Trump and his close aide, Elon Musk, discussed their personal relationship.

"I love the president. I think President Trump is a good man. The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media—it's truly outrageous. And at this point, I've spent a lot of time with the president, and not once have I seen him do something mean, cruel, or wrong," Musk said.

He also revealed that he had planned to endorse Trump in the race to the White House, but the assassination attempt on Trump "just sped it up."

Musk Calls Himself Trump’s ‘Tech Support’

Calling himself the "tech-support" for Trump, Musk stated, "I'm here to provide the president with technology support." "I'm a technologist, and I try to develop technologies that improve the world and make life better... It's a very important role because the president signs executive orders that are sensible and beneficial for the country, but then they don’t get implemented," he added.

Musk cited an example regarding funding for migrant hotels. Despite an executive order from Trump to stop taxpayer money from being used for luxury hotels for illegal immigrants, the practice was still ongoing as recently as last week. Musk accused the bureaucracy of "fighting the will of the people" by preventing the implementation of Trump’s orders. He further argued that the U.S. is currently functioning as a "bureaucracy" rather than a "democracy."

‘BUREAUCRACY’ THREAT: @elonmusk warns democracy is on the line “if the will of the president is not implemented" during an exclusive @seanhannity interview with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/7hAzURBLtX — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 19, 2025

"We went into those hotels and said, ‘This is a violation of the presidential executive order. It needs to stop.’ One of DOGE’s biggest functions is ensuring that presidential executive orders are actually enforced. This is crucial because the president is the elected representative of the people, and if the bureaucracy prevents the president from implementing what the people want, then we don’t live in a democracy—we live in a bureaucracy," Musk said.

Musk Reflects On His Changing Political Support

Discussing how he was initially supported by left-wing groups, Musk remarked, "I used to be adored by the left, you know. Not anymore… They call it ‘Trump derangement syndrome,’ and you don’t realize how real it is."

Musk added, "You can’t reason with these people." Sharing a personal experience, he described how people reacted when he mentioned Trump's name in a conversation. "It was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained methamphetamine and rabies… They become completely irrational." Since endorsing Trump, Musk noted, "I'm getting dirty looks from everyone. If looks could kill, I’d be dead several times over." (With ANI Inputs)