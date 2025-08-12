Texas Shooting Incident: 3 Killed At Target Store, Suspect Detained | Updates

In a shooting incident that happened on Monday around 2 pm local time (1900 GMT) at a Target store in Austin, the capital city of Texas, three people were killed. The local police, in a post on the social media platform ‘X’, informed that the suspect has been detained.

IANS reported that the officials received a call about shots fired on Research Boulevard at 2:15 p.m. They also informed during a press conference that when the Austin Police arrived, three individuals had sustained gunshot wounds.

Suspect In Texas Shooting Incident

The suspect is a 32-year-old male, and he stole a car from the parking lot of Target and fled the scene, according to police reports. Furthermore, the individual from whom the car was stolen is among those who were killed.

The police also stated that after leaving the parking area of the Target store, the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle and then stole another car from a nearby dealership.

Austin Police located the suspect in the southern part of the city after he exited the car, and another person subsequently called the police.

Further investigations into the matter are underway.

Emory University Shooting Incident

In a separate incident, according to reports, a shooting took place on Emory University's Atlanta campus in the US state of Georgia, and it left the shooter dead and one officer injured.

There was one shooter in the incident who is now dead, with no further threat to the campus or surrounding area, reported NBC News, citing the Atlanta Police Department.

A shelter-in-place order was put in place and has now been lifted, said the latest post by the university.

(with IANS inputs)