Thai cargo ship headed to Gujarat hit by missiles near Strait of Hormuz, 20 crew rescued

A Thai-flagged cargo ship en route to Gujarat was hit by an unknown missile in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, causing a fire onboard. A rescue operation led by Royal Navy of Oman, evacuated 20 crew members, while three others remained missing, according to the Bangkok Post.

Thailand government also confirmed the incident, providing details of the rescue operation and missing crew members.

Maritime security sources and ship tracking data reported that the bulk carrier, identified as Mayuree Naree, was attacked about 11 nautical miles off Oman’s northern coast.

As per the Bangkok Post, citing the Maritime Traffic and Vessel Control Centre, the ship had departed from Khalif Port in the United Arab Emirates and was bound for Kandla Port in Gujarat, India, when it was targeted around 10 am on March 11.

Two projectiles hit the ship above the waterline, causing explosions near the stern and in the engine room, triggering a fire. All 23 crew members were Thai nationals.

Search operation are ongoing for the rescue of remaining three crew members, who are believed to still be on board the damaged ship.

The ship is owned by Precious Shipping, as per the maritime records.

The Bangkok Post, citing maritime security sources, reported that the Thai vessel was among three ships hit by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, with Mayuree Naree sustaining the heaviest damage.

The Royal Thai Navy said that it is managing the response via the Combined Maritime Forces headquarters in Bahrain and coordinating closely with Thai embassies in Bahrain, the UAE, and Oman, while also working with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) to assist ongoing search and rescue operations.

Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway situated at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, bordered by Iran to the north and Oman (along with a portion of the United Arab Emirates) to the south. It connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and ultimately the Arabian Sea, serving as the only sea passage from the oil-rich Persian Gulf to the open ocean. At its narrowest point, the strait is only about 21 miles (33 kilometers) wide, making it a geographic chokepoint. It's often described as a "critical oil chokepoint."

The strait is indispensable for global energy trade, carrying roughly 20-25% of the world's seaborne oil exports and roughly 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually.

The ongoing Middle East conflict has disrupted maritime operations and raised security risks for commercial ships.