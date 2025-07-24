Advertisement
THAILAND CAMBODIA BORDER CONFLICT

Thailand Launches Airstrikes On Cambodia Border Amid Escalating Tensions; Casualties, Evacuations Reported | VIDEO

Tensions exploded as Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military targets along the disputed border, leading to reported casualties and the evacuation of 40,000 civilians.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Thailand Launches Airstrikes On Cambodia Border Amid Escalating Tensions; Casualties, Evacuations Reported | VIDEO

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia dramatically escalated on Thursday, July 24, as Thailand launched airstrikes against Cambodian military targets along their disputed border, prompting accusations from both sides and leading to reported casualties and the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians.

 

