Thailand Launches Airstrikes On Cambodia Border Amid Escalating Tensions; Casualties, Evacuations Reported | VIDEO

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia dramatically escalated on Thursday, July 24, as Thailand launched airstrikes against Cambodian military targets along their disputed border, prompting accusations from both sides and leading to reported casualties and the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians.

Border Clash: Cambodian Forces Attack Thai Positions, Civilians Killed in Rocket Strike



Tensions have erupted near the disputed Cambodia–Thailand border as Cambodian forces launched attacks on Thai military positions, triggering a deadly escalation.



According to Reuters, at… pic.twitter.com/FaycETtceL July 24, 2025