Thailand Launches Airstrikes On Cambodia Border Amid Escalating Tensions; Casualties, Evacuations Reported | VIDEO
Tensions exploded as Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military targets along the disputed border, leading to reported casualties and the evacuation of 40,000 civilians.
Trending Photos
Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia dramatically escalated on Thursday, July 24, as Thailand launched airstrikes against Cambodian military targets along their disputed border, prompting accusations from both sides and leading to reported casualties and the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians.
Border Clash: Cambodian Forces Attack Thai Positions, Civilians Killed in Rocket Strike
Tensions have erupted near the disputed Cambodia–Thailand border as Cambodian forces launched attacks on Thai military positions, triggering a deadly escalation.
According to Reuters, at… pic.twitter.com/FaycETtceL— News is Dead (@newsisdead) July 24, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv