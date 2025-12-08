Thailand Launches Fresh Airstrikes On Cambodia — Is Trump-Brokered Ceasefire Crumbling?

Thailand-Cambodia Tensions: Thailand has reportedly launched airstrikes along its border with Cambodia, despite both nations having formally signed a peace agreement in Malaysia earlier in October.

The peace agreement was expected to bring an end to years of simmering border tensions and military standoffs.

Reuters reported that Thailand's military stated that after its troops came under fire from Cambodia, a Thai soldier was killed and four others were injured in clashes around two areas in the easternmost province of Ubon Ratchathani.

Meanwhile, Cambodia's defence ministry reportedly stated that the Thai military had launched the attacks on its forces at two locations, after days of provocative actions, and stated that Cambodian troops had not retaliated.

Thailand-Cambodia Peace Agreement

The peace accord between Thailand and Cambodia was signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who played a significant role in brokering the deal, alongside Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim.

The signing ceremony, held in Kuala Lumpur, had seen Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul put pen to paper on the “Cambodia-Thailand Peace Accord,” an agreement hailed as a milestone for regional stability.

According to IANS, President Trump, who had presided over the ceremony, emphasised the role of economic diplomacy in promoting peace. He announced that the United States had finalised two separate agreements alongside the peace pact, a new trade deal with Cambodia, and a strategic minerals partnership with Thailand.

