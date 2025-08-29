Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Removed: Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister?

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday removed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office just a year into her term, citing violations of ethical standards over a border dispute with Cambodia. The court found that she had breached the conduct rules.

The decision was influenced by a leaked phone conversation in June between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, in which she appeared overly polite at a time when tensions between the two countries were on the brink of armed confrontation. Fighting broke out a few weeks later and lasted for five days.

Fifth PM To Be Removed By Thailand's Constitutional Court

She is the fifth prime minister to be removed by Thailand's Constitutional Court in the past 17 years. Patongtarn, the country's youngest prime minister, also became the sixth member of the Shinawatra family or their political allies to be removed from power by the judiciary or the military in the past two decades.

Following the verdict, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Vechayachai and the current Cabinet will continue to run the government in a caretaker role until a new prime minister is elected by parliament. The verdict also underlined that Patongtarn did not meet the required qualifications under the Thai constitution.

Who Could Be Thailand's Next Prime Minister?

There are five candidates left eligible for the post, nominated by their parties ahead of the 2023 election.

Anutin Charnvirakul: Former Deputy PM and Bhumjaithai Party Leader

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, 58, leads the Bhumjaithai Party, which was the second-largest member of Patongtarn's coalition before he stepped down in June.

Chaikasem Nitisiri: Experienced Lawyer and Former Justice Minister

Chaikasem Nithisiri, 77, is a lawyer and former attorney general who has had a long career in the bureaucracy. He briefly served as justice minister before his term ended following a coup in 2013. Nithisiri was one of three Pheu Thai party candidates in the 2019 and 2023 elections, but has campaigned less since suffering a stroke during the election campaign.

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga: Energy Minister and United Thai Nation Party Head

Pirapan Salirathvibhaga, 66, heads the conservative United Thai Nation party and serves as deputy prime minister and energy minister. A former justice minister, he was a seven-time Democrat Party MP and later an adviser to former military chief and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha.

Prayut Chan-ocha: Former Army Chief and Ex-PM

Prayut Chan-ocha, 71, led Thailand as army chief for nearly a decade after the military dictatorship ousted the previous Pheu Thai government in 2014. He was appointed prime minister by the military dictatorship and elected by parliament in 2019. Despite the support of the country's conservative and monarchist establishment, he faced widespread student protests demanding his removal.

Jurin Laksanawisit: Former Democrat Party Leader and Minister

Former Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit, 69, was commerce minister from 2019 to 2023 under Prayut and has held health and education portfolios in previous Democrat governments. He resigned from the party leadership after the party's poor performance in the 2023 elections.

Thailand PM Election Rules

To be eligible for election, a candidate must receive the support of at least 50 MPs before the House votes. An election requires a majority or at least 247 votes in the 492-member lower house. If no candidate wins, the House reconvenes, and the process continues until a prime minister is elected. There is no set timeline for completing this process.

