/Thailand shooting: Student opens fire at school near Bangkok; several feared dead, rescue operations underway

An active shooter opened fire in a leading high school in Nonthaburi province, located north of Bangkok, on Friday, resulting in the deaths of at least two persons, including a teacher, along with injuries to 10 others. The incident occurred in the Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Bang Kruai District. There were chaotic scenes in which students tried to escape from the premises while emergency services rushed to provide care to the injured.
BREAKING: Multiple people killed, 20 injured in school shooting in Bang Kruai, Thailand. - KhaosodOnline pic.twitter.com/dF8t0pazXN— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 7, 2026
The Nonthaburi Provincial Police chief Dechrapee Kongdee stated that the gunman was a ninth-grader in the school. Ninth graders in Thailand are usually 14 years old.
According to the authorities, the shooter died after carrying out the attack. It was reported initially that the gunman was shot dead by the police, although the contradicting news states that he committed suicide.
Emergency services removed the victims, including at least three students, to nearby hospitals with Thai broadcaster Thai PBS saying that the number of the casualties might be anywhere between 10 to 15 people.
The pictures provided by the first respondents showed the paramedics carrying casualties on stretchers into the waiting ambulances while many other students were leaving the campus through its gates. The educational institution was one of the leading regional high schools that enrolled about 3,100 students and 147 teachers during the academic year of 2025.
The campus is currently secured by the law enforcement authorities; however, the motive for the crime or the way the minor managed to obtain the weapon has not been revealed yet.
The tragic event has once again provoked the discussion on gun ownership and control in the country with one of the highest private gun densities in Southeast Asia. The estimates suggest that currently, there are almost 10 million guns in Thailand, which is about one gun per seven people.
Despite repeated government pledges to tighten licensing protocols and curb illegal gun sales, violent incidents involving firearms remain a persistent issue. The attack follows a high-profile incident in February 2026, where a 17-year-old stole a police firearm and opened fire at a public high school in southern Thailand, killing one person and injuring two others during a two-hour hostage standoff.
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