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Thailand shooting: Student opens fire at school near Bangkok; several feared dead, rescue operations underway

A student gunman opened fire at a school in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok, leaving multiple people injured. Emergency teams and law enforcement are on site as an investigation begins.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
Thailand shooting: Student opens fire at school near Bangkok; several feared dead, rescue operations underway
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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