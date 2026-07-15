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Thailand visa update 2026 for Indians: Visa-free travel continues, but stay limit reduced to 30 days; Check new rules

Thailand has decided to continue visa-free entry for Indian travellers, bringing relief after earlier confusion about policy changes. However, the stay limit has been reduced from 60 days to 30 days, and travellers must carry the required documents for smooth entry.

Edited By:Samta Pahuja
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Thailand visa update 2026 for Indians: Visa-free travel continues, but stay limit reduced to 30 days; Check new rules
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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