/Thailand visa update 2026 for Indians: Visa-free travel continues, but stay limit reduced to 30 days; Check new rules

If you were confused about Thailand’s visa rules for Indian travellers, here’s some clear and simple information. Thailand has decided to continue visa-free entry for Indian passport holders. However, there is an important change that travellers should know before planning their trip.
Let's get this out of the way first: Thailand hasn't scrapped visa-free travel for Indian citizens. You can still walk in without a tourist visa arranged beforehand. For anyone who'd been holding off on bookings, waiting for clarity, this is genuinely good news.
While visa-free entry continues, the duration of stay has been reduced. Earlier, Indian travellers could stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa. Now, the stay limit has been cut to 30 days.
So, if you are planning a short vacation, the current rules will still work for you, but for longer stays, you will need to apply for a proper visa.
Thailand had earlier planned to completely remove visa-free entry due to concerns about misuse of the policy. However, this decision was not implemented.
Indian tourists are a major part of Thailand’s tourism industry. The possibility of ending visa-free travel started affecting travel plans, which may have influenced the government to keep the exemption, though with stricter rules.
Even with visa-free entry, travellers need to be prepared with proper documents. Immigration officers may ask for:
Proof of funds (around 20,000 Thai Baht or equivalent)
Confirmed hotel bookings
Return or onward flight tickets
These checks are already being followed and are important for smooth entry into the country.
If you are planning to stay in Thailand for more than 30 days, you cannot rely on visa-free entry. You will need to apply for the correct visa in advance.
This is especially important for people planning long holidays or remote work stays. It is always better to check the latest visa rules before travelling, as policies may change.
Thailand remains one of the most popular destinations for Indian travellers, and visa-free entry continues to make travel easier. However, with the reduced stay limit and stricter checks, it is important to plan your trip carefully. Staying updated with the latest rules will help you avoid any last-minute issues and enjoy a smooth travel experience.
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