'Thank God, I overcame this too': Israeli PM Netanyahu after cancer diagnosis report
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, on Friday, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed that he had a "minor medical issue" with his prostate that was "completely treated."
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday stated that he is in "excellent physical condition."
Netanyahu received successful treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, according to an official medical report released by the Prime Minister’s Office, The Jerusalem Post reported.
Meanwhile, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu said, "I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it's behind me. A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring."
"A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring," he said.
"In the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate. Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever," the Israeli PM further added.
(this is a developing story)
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