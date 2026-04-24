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NewsWorld'Thank God, I overcame this too': Israeli PM Netanyahu after cancer diagnosis report
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

'Thank God, I overcame this too': Israeli PM Netanyahu after cancer diagnosis report

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, on Friday, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed that he had a "minor medical issue" with his prostate that was "completely treated."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Thank God, I overcame this too': Israeli PM Netanyahu after cancer diagnosis report Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday stated that he is in "excellent physical condition." 

Netanyahu received successful treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, according to an official medical report released by the Prime Minister’s Office, The Jerusalem Post reported. 

Meanwhile, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu said, "I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it's behind me. A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring."

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"A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring," he said. 

"In the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate. Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever," the Israeli PM further added. 

(this is a developing story) 

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