‘That piece of garbage they sent us…’: Says Trump on negotiations with Iran

The United States President Donald Trump sharply criticized Iran’s latest ceasefire overture during remarks that highlighted ongoing tensions in the US-Iran standoff, while expressing determination to achieve “complete victory” and voicing disappointment over the failure to arm Iranian protesters.

In clips shared by the White House Rapid Response on X, Trump described the Iranian proposal as “a piece of garbage” that is “on life support,” signaling that negotiations remain stalled and that the administration is not prepared to accept what it views as insufficient concessions.

“We’re going to have a complete victory,” Trump stated, adding that he faces “no pressure at all” despite the prolonged conflict. He dismissed any notion that he would tire of the situation or bow to external demands.

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On reports of Washington under pressure, Trump said, “They think that I'll get tired of this or I'll get bored, or I'll have some pressure, but there’s no pressure, there’s no pressure at all. We're going to have a complete victory."

.@POTUS on the ceasefire in Iran: "After reading that piece of garbage they sent us... It's on life support." pic.twitter.com/MyfmPZeOmB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

Also Read: ‘If they misbehave’: Trump thretens of strikes as US reviews Iran’s new proposal

‘Iranians want to go out on the streets’

Trump also addressed the internal situation in Iran, noting that many Iranians “want to go out on the streets” to challenge the regime but lack weapons. He expressed frustration with the Kurds, saying they “disappointed us” by failing to provide arms despite receiving support. “The Kurds take, take, take,” Trump remarked.

These comments come amid reports of a fragile ceasefire framework following earlier US military actions against Iranian targets, including strikes related to its nuclear program and regional activities.

.@POTUS: The Iranian people "want to go out on the streets. They have no weapons. They have no guns. We thought the Kurds were going to give [them] weapons, but the Kurds disappointed us. The Kurds take, take, take... I’m very disappointed in the Kurds." pic.twitter.com/w31IQHlsBC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

The Washington has maintained a policy of maximum pressure, rejecting half-measures while demanding verifiable dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear ambitions and support for proxy groups.

While markets and energy prices continue to face disruptions due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional instability in West Asia.

Also Read: Is Iran running out of oil storage? Satellite images of massive spill spark fresh questions

'Iran is ready to negotiate with dignity'

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said that Tehran has multiple options to address escalating regional tensions, including negotiations conducted with “dignity, authority, and preservation of national interests,” while emphasizing that military achievements must be consolidated through diplomacy.

Speaking during a meeting with senior commanders of the Faraj police force, Pezeshkian outlined Iran’s paths forward, he said “We now have various options; either we enter into negotiations with dignity, authority, and preservation of national interests and realise the rights of the Iranian nation, or we remain in a state of neither war nor peace, or we continue the path of war and confrontation.”

He added that Iran’s “rational, logical, and national interest-based preference” is to complete battlefield victories in the diplomatic arena from a position of strength. Pezeshkian also stressed the need to bolster internal security structures and the role of grassroots forces following what Iranian officials call the “recent imposed war.”

At a separate press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei defended Tehran’s proposals as “reasonable and generous,” aimed at safeguarding Iran’s legitimate rights while promoting broader regional and global stability.

“In our proposal, we only raised Iran's legitimate rights. Everything we proposed in the text was reasonable and generous,” Baghaei said.

He accused the US. of insisting on “unreasonable demands” and called for an end to the war, lifting of the blockade, halting of maritime “piracy,” and release of frozen Iranian assets.

While the ceasefire remains in place, the negotiations between Iran and the US seem stalled, with multiple proposal exchanges. In the midst, Donald Trump is scheduled to visit China on May 13, with possible discussions on the Iran war.





