Thaw in West Asia? Trump orders a 5-day halt in strikes on Iran after ‘productive’ talks

US-Iran tensions: Amid ongoing tensions with Iran, United States President Donald Trump on Monday (IST) informed that Washington and Tehran had “productive conversations” regarding a resolution of the hostilities in the Middle East. Furthermore, Trump announced that he has instructed the US Department of War to “postpone” strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the conversations will continue through the week.

In the post, Trump said, "I AM PLEASE TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST."

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"BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS," he added.

The announcement came as the conflict between the US and Iran had entered its fourth week.

Meanwhile, Trump had earlier warned Tehran of severe consequences if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, Trump stated that if Iran does not "fully open" the Strait within 48 hours, the United States would target and "obliterate" Iranian power plants.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" the post read.

Following this, Iran on Sunday issued a stringent warning to the United States, threatening to target critical energy infrastructure across the region in an "irreversible manner".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the speaker of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that any attack on Iranian power plants or infrastructure would prompt retaliatory strikes on regional energy facilities.

"Immediately after the power plants and infrastructure in our country are targeted, the critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities throughout the region will be considered legitimate targets and will be destroyed in an irreversible manner, and the price of oil will remain high for a long time," Ghalibaf stated in his post.

Middle East tensions

The conflict began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel.

Following this, Iran, in retaliation, targeted Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the international energy markets and global economic stability. Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz.

(with ANI inputs)

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