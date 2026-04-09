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NewsWorldThe 15-ship limit: Iran imposes strict new daily cap on Strait of Hormuz traffic
IRAN STRAIT OF HORMUZ CLOSURE

The 15-ship limit: Iran imposes strict new daily cap on Strait of Hormuz traffic

Iran imposes strict new daily cap on Strait of Hormuz traffic

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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The 15-ship limit: Iran imposes strict new daily cap on Strait of Hormuz trafficIran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Social Media)

The 15-ship limit: Iran imposes strict new daily cap on Strait of Hormuz traffic

 

 

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ALSO READ | Strait of Hormuz: Open or closed? What is the latest situation after Israel–Lebanon escalation

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