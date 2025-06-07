'The American Party': Elon Musk Hints At Forming New Party Amid Feud With Trump

New Delhi: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has sparked intense speculation in the American political landscape by hinting at the formation of a new political party, potentially named "The America Party." This development comes against the backdrop of a growing rift between Musk and US President Donald Trump, once close allies who have now found themselves at odds.

Musk's foray into the world of politics began with a poll on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, where he asked users if a new political party was needed in the United States to represent the "80% in the middle." The response was overwhelming, with approximately 80% of respondents backing the idea.

Musk interpreted this as a mandate, stating, "The public has spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree. This is fate."

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

The America Party https://t.co/hO5S8Kjb5O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

The Genesis of 'The America Party'

The potential party's name gained traction when a user suggested "America Party" in a post, to which Musk responded enthusiastically, "The name America Party sounds great. The party that really represents America!" He subsequently made a post simply reading, "The America Party." While Musk hasn't made an official announcement, his posts have generated widespread discussion and debate.

Strained Relationship with Donald Trump

The timing of Musk's initiative is significant, given the recent strain in his relationship with President Trump. Once close partners, their alliance has frayed over policy differences, particularly regarding the government's latest tax-and-spending bill. Musk has been vocal in his criticism of the bill, labeling it a "disgusting abomination" due to its projected impact on the national debt and cuts to electric vehicle incentives.

Trump has retaliated, expressing disappointment in Musk's stance and hinting at potential repercussions for his companies. "Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore. I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot," Trump remarked during an Oval Office meeting.

Implications and Future Prospects

The emergence of a new political party, potentially led by Musk, could significantly alter the American political landscape. While it's unclear if Musk will follow through on his hints, his involvement in shaping political discourse is undeniable. As the situation unfolds, one thing is certain – the intersection of politics and big business will continue to be a fascinating space to watch.