The Ashley Tellis Mystery: Why The US Arrested Its Own India Expert Over 'Secret' China Meetings

Washington: Ashley J Tellis, one of Washington’s most recognised foreign policy analysts and a longtime adviser on India-US relations, has been arrested in the United States on charges related to the unlawful retention of national defense information and alleged meetings with Chinese officials. The case has drawn attention in strategic and diplomatic circles because of his involvement in shaping US policy toward India for over two decades.

According to prosecutors, Tellis appeared in court on Tuesday and will face a detention hearing on October 21. “We are fully focussed on protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic. The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens,” said US District Attorney for Eastern Virginia Lindsey Halligan, who was appointed by President Donald Trump.

Ashley J. Tellis, 64, is a naturalised US citizen who was born in India. Over the years, he has become one of the most respected scholars of India-US relations, with expertise in defense, international security and Asian strategic affairs. He has advised successive US administrations on India policy and played an important role in building strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Tellis serves as the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. As per the think tank’s website, he holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from the University of Mumbai, as well as a master’s degree and a PhD in political science from the University of Chicago.

He previously worked on the National Security Council under former President George W. Bush and served as a commissioned officer in the US Foreign Service. He was also a senior adviser to the US ambassador at the embassy in New Delhi. He is credited for his role in helping negotiate the 2008 civil nuclear deal between India and the United States, a landmark moment in bilateral ties.

At the time of his arrest, Tellis was serving as an unpaid senior adviser for the US Department of State and as a contractor for the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment, an internal think tank that reports directly to the Secretary of Defense. Both positions required him to hold security clearances that allowed access to classified government material.

What The US Government Alleges

According to an affidavit filed in the Eastern District Court of Virginia, Tellis allegedly retained classified materials without authorisation. Surveillance footage from a Department of Defense facility reportedly showed him using a computer and asking a co-worker to print documents for him on September 12. Another recording from October 10 appeared to show him leaving the same building with documents that prosecutors say were classified.

The affidavit also says that on September 25, he accessed the US State Department’s internal classified network, known as ClassNet, for about an hour. Later that night, he returned and opened a 1,000-page document allegedly belonging to the US Air Force. He is alleged to have printed and renamed sections of it before taking them away in his briefcase.

Federal authorities searched his home in Vienna, Virginia and his vehicle on October 11. Prosecutors said they found classified materials in his possession.

Alleged Meetings With Chinese Officials

The affidavit submitted in court also claims that Tellis met Chinese officials several times over the past three years. One of the alleged meetings reportedly took place in September 2022 at a restaurant in Fairfax, Virginia, where Tellis was seen carrying a manila envelope that was no longer with him when he left two hours later.

Another meeting allegedly took place in April 2023, when he and Chinese officials were “occasionally overheard talking about Iranian-Chinese relations and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence”. The document also refers to similar meetings in March 2024 and September 2025, during which Tellis allegedly discussed topics such as US-Pakistan relations.

During the most recent meeting, the affidavit says, the Chinese officials handed him a red gift bag.

Possible Penalties

Tellis has been charged under Section 793 of Title 18 of the US Code, which deals with the unauthorised gathering, transmission or loss of national defense information. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The US Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia said that actual sentences for federal crimes are typically lower than the statutory maximum.

What Tellis Wrote About India, China And US

Tellis is known for his academic work on South and East Asian geopolitics. His most recent paper, published by the Carnegie Endowment last week, is titled ‘Multipolar Dreams, Bipolar Realities: India’s Great Power Future’.

“While India has indeed grown in strength over the last two decades and has partnered with the United States in pushing back on Chinese assertiveness, the larger story is more complex. For all of its achievements, India is not growing fast enough to balance China effectively,” he wrote.

He also wrote that India remains “obsessed” with preserving its strategic autonomy, often avoiding a firm alignment with Washington. “The most obvious choice is the United States,” he concluded, suggesting that New Delhi would eventually need a long-term external partner to balance Beijing’s growing power.

The Wider Diplomatic Backdrop

The arrest comes at a time when US-India relations are navigating sensitive transitions. Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump share a publicly warm rapport, their governments have faced new friction this year over trade and energy issues.

Earlier this year, the United States imposed a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods as part of its broader trade war with multiple countries. The rate doubled to 50 percent in August, with Washington citing India’s continued purchases of oil from Russia. New Delhi has not altered its energy policy despite the pressure.

Meanwhile, India’s diplomatic engagement with China has improved after several years of tension. The two sides have held multiple high-level meetings, including PM Modi’s visit to China this August and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s trip to New Delhi earlier in the year. PM Modi described those talks as marked by “steady progress” and “respect for each other’s interests”.

India has also cautiously expanded engagement with the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi recently visited New Delhi, the first such visit since the group took power in 2021.

An Ongoing Investigation

For now, the case against Ashley Tellis remains in the early stages. The US government has not commented on whether it suspects espionage or mishandling of classified information. He has not issued a public statement.

Once known for shaping America’s understanding of India, Tellis now faces a legal process that could redefine his career and legacy. His next court hearing is scheduled for October 21 in the Eastern District of Virginia.